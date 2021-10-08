Animal Intestinal Health Market Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2020-2025

The Animal Intestinal Health Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.1 billion in 2020. It is expected to reach a value of USD 4.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. Factors such as a rise in the production of compound feed, an increase in demand for animal protein among consumers, growing incidences of intestinal disorders among livestock species. The shift towards natural growth promoters (NGPs) due to the increase in awareness about feed and food safety is also among the opportunities which aid in driving the growth of the market.

The prebiotics segment of the animal intestinal health market is projected to have highest CAGR during the forecast period, by type

By additive, the prebiotics segment is projected to have highest CAGR during the forecast period in the market. Prebiotics are non-digestible ingredients offered by host enzymes that enhance the growth of indigenous gastrointestinal bacteria that encourage metabolic characteristics that are considered beneficial to the host, depending on the type of metabolite and antagonistic to the establishment of pathogens. There are several carbohydrate polymers that qualify as prebiotics and have been fed to poultry. These include mannan-oligosaccharides and fructooligosaccharides as the most common ones marketed commercially that have been used as feed supplements in poultry.

The market for poultry segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period

By livestock, the poultry segment accounted for the highest share in the animal intestinal health market. Poultry is domesticated for the production of eggs and meat for consumption. Many factors impact the feed intake of poultry birds and significantly impact the nutritional well-being and efficiency of poultry production. According to OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook 2017–26, the global poultry meat production stood at 118.1 MMT (130.18 MT) in 2017 and is projected to increase by nearly 11% over the next decade, reaching nearly 131. 6 KT by 2026. The production of poultry meat is also projected to dominate significantly contribute to more than half the growth of all the additional meat (pork and beef meat) produced by 2025. This rapid growth in poultry meat production is further projected to drive the demand for high-quality feed products, thereby encouraging the market growth for feed additives, such as probiotics and phytogenics.

Plant-based by source drives the market during the forecast period

By source, the plant-based segment is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The plant-based sources considered for the animal intestinal health study are herbs & spices, flowers, plant extracts, and fruits & vegetables. Phytogenics and prebiotics are derived from plant-based sources. Some commonly used prebiotics are fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS), inulin, lactulose, lactitol, and xylo-oligosaccharides. Prebiotics that are most commonly used in livestock nutrition are fructo-oligosaccharides (FOS), galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS), inulin, xylo-oligosaccharides (XOS), lacticol, and lactulose.

The demand for plant-based or phytogenic animal intestinal products is growing in the feed industry, and a large number of producers are incorporating them into their feeding programs. Plant-based animal intestinal products consist of biologically active substances that are derived from various plant sources, such as herbs & spices, flowers, and fruits & vegetables. These plant-derived substances help to improve the growth rate, gut health, and nutrient digestibility in various animals.

The dry segment of the global market is projected to account for the largest share

By form, the drysegmentaccounted for the largest share in 2019. The dry form of intestinal probiotics for animals is most commonly available in powdered form as it can be mixed with feed products. This form of probiotics is preferred due to the ease of transportation and storage associated with it as opposed to liquid probiotics, which require specialized facilities for storage and transportation. Freeze-drying and spray-drying methods are utilized for the preparation of the dry form of probiotic microorganisms.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market during the forecast period in the global market

The growth in population, rise in disposable incomes, rapid urbanization in the Asia Pacific region, and an increase in demand for high-quality meat products are the key factors that have encouraged the demand for feed additives. Substantial growth is witnessed in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, due to the increase in the purchasing power of the population and demand for protein-rich meat diets. Pork and poultry are widely consumed in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, consumers prefer opting for products that have high nutritional content and offer health benefits and exotic taste. Thus, fish and other seafood products are also a preferred option for consumers, which is also a growing industry in this region.

Leading companies operating in the animal intestinal health market are Cargill, Incorporated (US), Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), DuPont (US), Novozymes (Denmark), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US), Nutreco N.V (Netherlands), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Bluestar Adisseo (China), Alltech (US), Evonik Industries (Germany), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Biorigin (Brazil), AB Vista (UK), Land O’ Lakes (US), Lesaffre (France) Calpis Co., Ltd (Japan), Unique Biotech (India), Dr. Eckel Animal Nutrition (Germany), and Pure Cultures (US).

