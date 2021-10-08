Peripheral Vascular Devices Market worth $12.6 billion by 2025 – Increase in the prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases

Pune, India, 2021-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Type (Angioplasty Balloon, Stent, Catheters (Angiography, IVUS), Plaque Modification (Atherectomy, Thrombectomy), Hemodynamic Flow Alteration, IVC Filters, Guidewires), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Peripheral Vascular Devices Market is projected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025 from USD 9.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Peripheral Vascular Devices Market“

468 – Tables

37 – Figures

314 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=790

The Growth in this market is driven mainly by the rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases, approval of new and advanced products, and the growing preference for minimally invasive surgeries.

The old/normal balloons segment accounted for the largest share of the angioplasty balloons market in 2019.





Based on type, the angioplasty balloons market is segmented into old/normal balloons, cutting and scoring balloons, and drug-eluting balloons. In 2019, the old/normal balloons segment accounted for the largest share of the angioplasty balloons market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to a large number of plain old balloon angioplasty (POBA) procedures carried out across the globe.

Atherectomy devices segment accounted for the largest share of the plaque modification devices market in 2019.





Based on type, the plaque modification devices market is segmented into atherectomy devices and thrombectomy devices. In 2019, the atherectomy devices segment accounted for the largest share of the plaque modification devices market, mainly due to the increasing incidence of atherosclerosis as a result of the rising global prevalence of obesity.





North America accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular devices market in 2019.





North America accounted for the largest share of the peripheral vascular market in 2019. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases, the growing geriatric population, and the strong presence of industry players in the region.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=790

Some of the major players in the peripheral vascular devices market include Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott (US), Cardinal Health (US), iVascular (Spain), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), Terumo Corporation (Japan), Biosensors International Group (Singapore), and BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany).

Browse Related Reports:



Atherectomy Devices Market by Product (Directional, Rotational, Laser, Orbital), Application (Peripheral, Cardiovascular, Neurovascular), End User (Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Ascs, Research Laboratories, Academic Institutes) – Global Forecasts To 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/atherectomy-devices-market-133112140.html

Thrombectomy Devices Market by Type (Hydrodynamic, Ultrasound, Aspiration, Mechanical Thrombectomy), Application (Cardiovascular, Peripheral, Neurovascular), End User (Hospitals, Surgical Centers, Ambulatory, Academia, CROs) – Global Forecasts to 2022

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/thrombectomy-devices-market-222966801.html