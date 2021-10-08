Hemoglobinopathies Market Size, Application, End-Use Estimates and Product Analysis, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Hemoglobinopathies Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Hemoglobinopathies Market size is expected to value at USD 8.82 billion by 2022. The hemoglobinopathies industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing prevalence of hemoglobinopathies, particularly in underdeveloped economies such as South East Asia, Middle East region, and Africa. In addition, increasing number of high unmet needs for diagnosis and treatment of these disorders is expected to fuel the growth of hemoglobinopathies market over the next seven years.

Key Players:

Gamida Cell

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Biogen Idec

Sangamo BioSciences Inc.

Genetix Pharmaceuticals/Bluebird Bio

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Pfizer

Mast Therapeutics

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.

Prolong Pharmaceuticals

Celgene Corporation

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/hemoglobinopathies-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Globally, the hemoglobinopathies industry is predicted to grow at higher CAGR in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market. Hemoglobinopathy is commonly known as a genetic defect, which results in abnormal structure of single globin chains of the hemoglobin molecule. Hemoglobinopathies are hereditary or inherited single gene disorders. The hemoglobinopathies are also referred as autosomal co-dominant traits disorders. However, lack of awareness among general population and lack availability of healthcare facilities in rural areas in developing economies are considered as major challenges for sustained market growth. Yet, rise in number of research & development activities in European region and favorable laws & regulation by local governments are expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for industry players over the forecast period.

Rising mortality rate, particularly diseases such as sickle cell disease (SCD) and thalassemia are expected to generate demand for hemoglobinopathies. Additionally, favorable government laws & regulations coupled with growing investment by local governments are estimated to stimulate the growth of hemoglobinopathies market in the near future. Substantial focus has been given towards spreading awareness about diseases such as sickle cell disease (SCD) and thalassemia, and development of Hemoglobinopathies (RuSH) are predicted to boost market growth over the forecast period.

Therapy Outlook:

Thalassemia Alpha thalassemia Beta thalassemia

Sickle cell disease

Hemoglobin variants diseases

Regional Outlook:

The hemoglobinopathies market is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in medicine & pharmaceutical sector, increase in the number of research & development activities in the region, and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the hemoglobinopathies with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China, South Korea and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rising healthcare expenditure in the region, growing awareness among general population, increasing disposable income, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

The key players in the hemoglobinopathies industry are Gamida Cell, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Biogen Idec, Sangamo BioSciences, Genetix Pharmaceuticals Inc., Global Blood Therapeutics, Mast Therapeutics, Emmaus Medical, Inc., Prolong Pharmaceuticals, Calgene Corporation, Invenux LLC, Optinova Ab, Anthera Pharmaceuticals, HemaQuest Pharmaceuticals, and Acceleron Pharma.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/