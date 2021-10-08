Liquid Flavor Market Size, Application, End-Use Estimates and Product Analysis, 2022

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Liquid Flavor Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Liquid Flavor Market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Initially, many flavors are produced in a physical form that is unfit for food applications. Conversion of solid to liquid and solid to various other forms takes place in the post-production process.

Key Players:

Symrise AG

Frutarom

Givaudan

International Flavors & Fragrances

Gold Coast Ingredients, Inc.

Flavors Gourmet

Natures Flavors

BioSun Flavors & Food Ingredients

Takasago

Firmenich S.A.

McCormick & Company

Kerry Group

Sensient Technologies

Growth Drivers:

Common processes include spray chilling, spray drying, powder adsorption and emulsification. On the other hand, liquid flavors entail use of flavor oil to flavor soft drinks. Flavor oils are immiscible in water as fondants and are to be prepared with an oil-in-water emulsion for dispersion in water.

The key drivers for liquid flavor market comprise change in consumer lifestyle, rise in demand for dessert and pastry and rise in disposable income. In addition, the market also witnesses a rise in quality commitment in the food & beverages sector due to the stringent regulations and business conduct. Liquid flavor market is segmented into type, application and flavor. Type segment includes syrups, creams, fruit & nut sprinkles and fondants.

Industry Outlook:

Value chain analysis

Vendor landscape

Technology overview

Market driver & restraint analysis

Key market opportunities

Industry analysis – Porter’s

Competitive landscape

PESTEL analysis

Product Outlook:

Organic Flavor Concentrates

Flavor Extracts

Artificial Flavor Liquids

Application Outlook:

Beverages

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy & Frozen Foods

Processed Foods

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for liquid flavor industry includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America dominates the global market scenario due to rise in demand for cakes, pastries and sugared beverages. Rise in consumer spending capacity is a major reason for market growth.

Asia-Pacific regions are likely to grow at a higher rate due to presence of a well-defined eateries and food supply. Rise in disposable income and increase in consumption of sweeteners, chocolates, cakes and pastries augment the market demand. Population explosion is another factor contributing to enlarged demand. Middle Eastern and African markets are likely to grow at a moderate CAGR due to low-income and low preference for bakery items and carbonated drinks.

