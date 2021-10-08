Surgical Robot Market Price Trend Analysis, Product Portfolio and Segmentation, 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct 08, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Surgical Robot Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Surgical Robot Market is anticipated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the growth in (MIS) Minimally Invasive Surgery worldwide. Surgical robots are sophisticated robots that carry out medical procedures on patients. These systems potentially improve the safety and perform surgeries effectively. These systems support major advances like minimally invasive surgery, remote surgery, and unmanned surgery.

Key Players:

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Accuray

Stryker Corporation/MAKO

Medtech Surgical

Hansen Medical

Medrobotics Corporation

TransEnterix

Titan Medical, Inc.

Renishaw Plc

OR Productivity Plc

Mazor Robotics

Varian Medical Systems

Growth Drivers:

Surgical robots market is driven by factors like growing geriatric population, increasing chronic conditions, complexities of surgical treatments, rising need for healthcare automation and growing economic growth. However, the market of surgical robot is facing obstructions due to the challenges of laparoscope control and risks associated with robotic surgery.

While the concept of surgical robots is still uncommon in most places, several hospitals are accepting robotic systems. Adoption of Nano and micro robots for urological surgeries, emphasis on development of cost-efficient robot systems, growing research & development, and wide use of robots in general procedures are the remarkable trends observed in the surgical robot industry. However, high capital is a major challenge surgical robot market faces.

Product Outlook:

Robot System

Instrument & Accessories

Services

Accessories segment is predicted to rise substantially due to extensive use of accessories in several surgeries. Also, in terms of revenue the segment is expected to witness progressive growth rate.

Application Outlook:

General Surgery

Urology

Orthopedic

Neurosurgery

Cardiovascular

Gynecology

Radiology

Transplant

Gastrointestinal

Brand Outlook:

da Vinci Surgical System

CyberKnife

ROSA

MAKO

Renaissance

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, surgical robots industry is segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Owing to the increasing acceptance of surgical robot systems in various healthcare institutions and advanced healthcare infrastructure, North America dominated the market of surgical robot in the past years and is expected to continue its dominance in future as well.

