Condensing Unit Market worth $35.7 billion by 2025

The report “Condensing Unit Market by Type (Air-cooled, Water-cooled, Evaporative), Application (Industrial, Commercial, Transportation), Function (Air Conditioning, Refrigeration, Heat Pumps), Refrigerant Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, is projected to grow from USD 23.7 billion in 2020 to USD 35.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2025. Growth of end-user industries in emerging nations, as well as benefits offered such as improved durability and shelf life quality of condensing unit, are significant factors driving the growth of this market.

By type, the air-cooled segment is estimated to lead the condensing unit market in terms of volume from 2020 to 2025.

By type, the air-cooled segment accounted for the largest share of the condensing unit market in 2019. Also, the air-cooled condensing unit segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Air-cooled condensing units are easy to install and require low maintenance, whereas water-cooled condensing units have a longer life and higher energy efficiency as compared to air-cooled condensing units.

By application, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the condensing unit market in 2019.

By application, the industrial segment of the application of the condensing unit accounted for the largest share of the condensing unit market in 2019. The growing demand for advanced refrigeration from various application areas, such as power plants, retail stores, dairy cabinets, hospitals, cryogenic containers, and cooling systems, is expected to help the industrial application segment to grow at the highest rate.