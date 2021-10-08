Demand for Washable and Reusable Mask Market to Reach a Value Pool US$ 4 Bn by 2030

The global washable and reusable mask market will grow 2.1X during the projection period (2020 – 2030). The impact of covid-19 on the washable and reusable market is fairly opportunistic with the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) across the globe. With health experts and various government organization advocating the importance of hygiene product such as face masks and hand sanitizers, demand for these products has stepped up. As the demand of surgical masks and respirators could not be met by suppliers and manufacturers, and e-commerce giants, the demand for washable and reusable masks has fuelled across the globe.

In a bid to contain the adverse impact of covid-19, manufacturers have introduced a washable and reusable mask to the market. Further, the urgent need for surgical masks in hospitals is also giving an uptick to the demand for washable and reusable masks.

Key Takeaways of Washable and Reusable Mask Market Study

Personal application of washable and reusable mask is set to hold a share-wide dominance with over 40% of the total market value. Panic buying and anxiousness are driving demand from this application segment

Indirect distribution channels account for a significant market value share with over 50% of total revenues. On the other hand, online distribution channels offer the most attractive revenues prospects with an impressive 9% CAGR from 2020 to 2030

North America and Europe cumulatively account for a big part of global sales with nearly 40% share of the total market value. The washable and reusable mask will witness tremendous demand across these regions owing to rising Covid-19 cases

South Asia & Oceania have catapulted the global washable and reusable mask market with an astounding 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Investments in healthcare infrastructure development in India, Indonesia, Singapore, and Malaysia are central to growth of the washable and reusable mask market in these regions.

Global Washable and Reusable Mask Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global washable and reusable mask market is segmented on the basis of product type, closure, function, application, distribution channel, and region.

Product Type

Respirator mask

Surgical mask

Dust mask

Closure

Earloop Closure

Tie Closure

Function

N-Series

P-Series

Online Distribution to Bolster Growth of Washable and Reusable Mask Market amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Manufacturers are increasing production to meet the surging demand as individuals and companies stock up personal protective equipment. Further, with the world battling COVID-19, consumers spending on e-commerce is expected to significantly contribute to the future growth of the washable and reusable mask market.

Since social distancing is being widely practiced, market players stand to reap sustainable growth opportunities from online distribution channels.

