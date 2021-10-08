North America’s Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market to Create Absolute $ Opportunity Worth US$ 574.0 Mn by 2030

The mobile water treatment systems market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,543.1 Mn in 2020 and add value worth US$ 1,952.0 Mn during the forecast period (2020-2030). The global mobile water treatment systems market is expected to be benefited from rapid development of industrial as well as rural sectors.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=667

In 2016, the US government launched water innovation strategy which emphasizes on the implementation of waste water recycling and advanced desalination techniques in the country. Such developments are expected to play an important role in the mobile water treatment systems market growth. Additionally, increasing implementation of desalination systems in the Middle East region has given rise to the desalination of water from the GCC countries by using thermal desalination and reverse osmosis to meet the potable water needs for residential as well as industrial applications. However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, reduce in industrial output has decrease the demand of mobile water treatment systems.

Key Takeaways of the Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market Study

The global mobile water treatment systems market is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 8.9% and expand 2.4Xthrough 2030.

Microfiltration system will hold a maximum value share, and it is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 726.8 Mn during the forecast period.

Industrial use of mobile water treatment systems is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 9.5%, however, lose 178 BPS from its market share by 2030-end.

Rental service accounts for nearly three-fifths of the overall mobile water treatment systems market value and the trend is likely to continue through 2030.

North America will continue to remain the prominent regional market, accounting for more than 30% share of the global market.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=667

Key Segments of the Mobile Water Treatment Systems Market

The Fact.MR’s study on the mobile water treatment systems market offers information divided into four key segments-type, end user, service and flow rate across six regions. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Type

Microfiltration

Ultrafiltration

Nano-Filtration/Reverse Osmosis

Disinfection

End User

Residential

Municipal

Commercial

Industrial

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/667

Service Providers Focus on Contracts & Agreements to Drive Growth

The global mobile water treatment systems market is highly competitive in nature. Key players are focusing on expanding their business operations through contracts & agreement. For instance,

In January 2020, Veolia Water Technologies was awarded a contract by MODEC to supply seawater treatment package to be deployed at Brazil offshore

In December 2019, SUEZ was awarded the contract for the management of the public service for drinking water production and distribution in urban and suburban areas in Senegal

Read More Trending and Similar Reports from Fact.MR – https://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2020/03/06/1996478/0/en/Metal-Forging-Market-to-Rise-at-7-CAGR-through-2029-Demand-from-Aerospace-and-Automotive-Industries-Aids-Growth-Says-Fact-MR.html

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Landscape

Turning Centres Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Review 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/1544/turning-centres-market

Balance Rods Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/1654/balance-rods-market

Auger Drilling Machine Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market insights 2021 to 2031- https://www.factmr.com/report/1655/auger-drilling-machine-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com