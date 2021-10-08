Digital Business Support System Market may reach to $5.8 billion by 2023

According to a new market research report “Digital Business Support System Market by Component (Solutions (Revenue and Billing, Customer, Order, and Product Management) and Services), Deployment Model (Public, Private, and Hybrid Cloud), End-User Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″ published by MarketsandMarkets™, the digital BSS market expected to grow from USD 2.8 billion in 2018 to USD 5.8 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.2% during the forecast period.

The major factors driving the digital BSS market growth include the advent of tailored BSS solutions and new commercial models, increasing online transactions and use of multiple mobile devices, and reduced operational costs.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Digital Business Support System Market”

59- Tables

57- Figures

147- Pages

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=117932243

Service segment accounts for a larger market share during the forecast period

Digital BSS services offer complete support to the telecom operators in digital BSS solutions deployment and operations. With the increasing adoption of cloud-based BSS solutions, the demand for the associated services is also increasing among organizations. The digital BSS market by service has been segmented into consulting, implementation, license and support, training and education, and managed services. The overall services segment has a major influence on the digital BSS market size. Furthermore, these services help in reducing costs, increasing the overall revenue, and enhancing the business performance.

License and maintenance services would enhance user experience during the forecast period

The license and maintenance services assist the telecom industry in solving product-related issues. These services also include training the commercials clients in managing the installed digital BSS solutions and bringing them in line with the business requirements. Moreover, the training services also help the clients’ IT teams in developing the required skill sets to easily manage the operations of the installed solutions and promote the adoption of digital BSS solutions. The license services are periodic and subscription-based, and are offered by digital BSS service providers and system integrators.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

The North America is the most dominant market for digital BSS deployment and progressive region in terms of technology adoption. The North America comprises US and Canada. The US accounts for the highest market share in the digital BSS market. The US and Canada are also the early adopters of trending technologies, such as IoT, big data, DevOps, and mobility, and this reason creates enormous opportunities for the growth of the digital BSS market.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=117932243

Major vendors in the global digital BSS market include Amdocs (US), Huawei (China), Ericsson (Sweden), NetCracker (US), CSG International (US), Nokia (Finland), IBM (US), Capgemini (France), ZTE Corporation (China), Optiva (Canada), Openet (UK), Sigma Systems (Canada), Cerillion (UK), Sterlite Tech (India), Accenture (Ireland), Comarch (Poland), Infosys (India), Oracle (US), Mahindra Comviva (India), Qvantel (Finland), BearingPoint (Finland), FTS (Israel), MATRIXX Software (US), MIND CTI (Israel), and TCS (India).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, and strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

MnM Blog: https://mnmblog.org

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/digital-bss.asp