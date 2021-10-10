Polyamide Conductive Adhesives Huge Growth Opportunities, Trends and Forecast 2031

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Polyamide Conductive Adhesives sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Polyamide Conductive Adhesives. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Polyamide Conductive Adhesives market.



key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Polyamide Conductive Adhesives Market.

Demand for thermal conductive adhesives has dramatically increased over the last decade, following a rapid transformation in electronics and automotive industry. On the back of upgradation of conventional methods in the adhesives industry, worldwide sales of thermally conductive adhesives is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 6% over the forecast period (2019-2029). In addition, thermal conductive adhesives are finding rampant adoption in automotive as consumer preference for lighter, eco-friendly electric vehicles is rising. Further, with the increasing demand for higher operating performance, manufacturers are in need for more efficient adhesives which is expected to amplify the demand for thermal conductive adhesives in the foreseeable future.

Key Takeaways of Global Thermal Conductive Adhesives Market:

Germany’s excellence in automotive sector is backed by advanced R&D infrastructure, and a highly qualified work force. The electronics industry in Europe is influenced by changing legislations in manufacturing processes and inclination towards eco-friendly solutions. On this backdrop, Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% over the forecast period.

Silicones segment is expected to grow 1.7X between 2019 and 2029 owing to higher temperature and vibrational energy properties, coupled with environmental friendliness

Global demand for aircraft is expected to double within the next twenty years. Following this demand, aircraft manufacturers and suppliers are increasing their capacities. Multiple thermal conductive adhesive manufacturers are utilizing their know-how for the development of aerospace grade adhesives to accommodate increasing demand from the aerospace industry.

“Thermal conductive adhesives market are projected to be utilized in future automotive manufacturing to fulfill these evolving consumer preferences. Raw material availability of thermal conductive adhesives is prominently influenced by regional supply-demand gap, GDP growth and geo-political environment”, Says the Analyst at Fact.MR

Asia Pacific to Remain in Vanguard with Accelerating Demand

Growing automotive industry is playing an important role in China’s bolstering economy. Asia Pacific, with China at the forefront has one of the largest electronics market, and holds the market share of over 45% in the global demand for thermal conductive adhesives. In addition, countries of South Asia such as India and ASEAN have undergone a marked transformation and demand in these countries is expected to witness an upward trajectory in the coming years. Resultantly, South Asia is projected to register astonishing growth of more than 7.5% over the forecast period.

Global Thermal Conductive Adhesives Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global thermal conductive adhesives market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-use industry, and region.

Type Silicones

Epoxies

Polyurethanes

Acrylics

Polyamide Application Battery Thermal

Heat Sink

IC Packaging Heat Conduction

LED Lighting Thermal

Thermal Material Potting

Others End-Use Industry Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Energy

Healthcare

Others Region North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

