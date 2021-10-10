Industrial Floor Scrubber Market: Understanding the Key Product Segments and their Future

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Industrial Floor Scrubber. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Industrial Floor Scrubber Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Global Industrial Floor Scrubber market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Industrial Floor Scrubber, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Industrial Floor Scrubber Market.

Critical indicators of market growth, including value chain, Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), and supply chain analysis, are discussed in Fact.MR’s study. This information enables readers to comprehend the quantitative prospects of the industrial floor scrubber market for the projection period.

The study is highly relevant for stakeholders in the industrial floor scrubber market, such as suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and distributors aiding them in the development of appropriate strategies to leverage the market space. Stakeholders in the industrial floor scrubber market, industry experts, investors, journalists, and researchers, can make use of the data presented in the Fact.MR study.

The study also covers key statistics and facts on the macro- and micro-economic factors that influence the developments in the industrial floor scrubber market landscape. It also gives actionable insights on potential future trends in the industrial floor scrubber market. Furthermore, small-scale players and new entrants in the industrial floor scrubber industry can take advantage of the information presented in this report, to make informed business decisions to gain traction in the industrial floor scrubber market.

Industrial Floor Scrubber Market: Report Summary

The study offers an in-depth analysis on the various features, including product developments, demand, regulatory landscape, sales, and revenue generation in the global industrial floor scrubber market.

Comprehensive estimates on the industrial floor scrubber market has also been provided through optimistic and conservative scenarios in terms of the sales of industrial floor scrubbers during the assessment period. A comparison of price points by region with the global average price is also covered in the study.

The global industrial floor scrubbers market is estimated to surpass a valuation of US$ 2.9 billion by the end of 2020. The industry is likely to gain traction during the coronavirus outbreak owing to strict implementation of health and safety rules, and increased demand for industrial floor scrubbers from the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. However, reduced demand from the food service and manufacturing sectors owing to lockdown restrictions will limit growth in 2020.

The market is likely to reflect fast growth throughout the forecast period between 2020 and 2030, supported by incorporation of automation/robotics technology in product offerings for applications, not only in healthcare, but also in manufacturing, food, and retail sectors.

Market players in the industrial floor scrubber market are focused on product launches, strategic collaborations in the industry, and long-term contracts with major end user businesses. Also, manufacturers are also looking to leverage the short-term increase in demand during the covid-19 pandemic to bolster sales and revenue.

Key Takeaways from Industrial Floor Scrubber Market Report

The global industrial floor scrubbers market is reached a valuation of US$ 3.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow at over 8% CAGR through 2030

In terms of type, walk-behind industrial floor scrubbers are anticipated to retain higher market share through 2030

On the basis of application, manufacturing and warehousing sector applications will reflect higher demand

North America is a leading regional market for industrial floor scrubbers

With higher demand from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector activities during the coronavirus pandemic, the industrial floor scrubbers market will experience steady growth.

“Rapid growth of the e-commerce industry in recent years has resulted in extensive deployment of warehouse and supply chain facilities. Manufacturing industries are also constructing large-scale warehousing facilities to store inventories. Such major facilities will drive demand for industrial scrubbers for maintenance and cleaning services in years ahead,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Product Launch and Strategic Collaborations Gain Traction

Major players in the industrial floor scrubbers market are Hako Gmbh, Polivac International Pvt. Ltd., Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, Dulevo International S.p.A., Truvox International, Nilfisk A/S, Amano Corporation, Diversey Inc., Numatic International Ltd., and Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Co Ltd. The market is moderately fragmented, characterized by regional and local players. The competitive landscape of the industrial floor scrubber market has been defined by efforts by manufacturers towards strategic collaborations and product launches for sustainable revenue streams.

Nilfisk A/S has collaborated with Carnegie Robotics to commercialize its Autonomous Mobile Robotics tech through the brand Thoro.ai, starting with operations in the Nilfisk Liberty SC50 Scrubber. The company will produce autonomous hardware Nilfisk offerings.

Avidbots has entered into a long-term contract with DHL, the logistics company to deploy its Neo robotic floor scrubbers for DHL’s hubs, warehouses, and terminals on a global scale, in over 200 countries.

Tennant Company has added to its portfolio of autonomous floor care solutions with the launch of the T380AMR Robotic Floor Scrubber. Product is designed to be small for higher maneuverability, in areas with space constraints.

Key Segments of Industrial Floor Scrubber Market

Fact.MR’s report on the industrial floor scrubber market offers data classified into three major segments-type, application, and region. This report offers essential data about the essential market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Type · Ride-on Scrubbers· Robotic Scrubbers · Walk-behind Scrubbers Application · Government· Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals · Hospitality · Manufacturing & Warehousing · Retail & Food · Transportation · Others Region · North America· Latin America · Europe · Asia Pacific · Middle East & Africa (MEA)

