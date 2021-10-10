The Future is Bright For Flexitank Market Industry Revenue

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The global flexitank market is projected to grow from USD 366million in 2018 to USD 912million by 2023, at a CAGR 20.0%. The growth in the global trade of beverages such as wine, juice, and juice concentrates is expected to drive the demand for flexitanks. Competitive advantages of flexitanks compared to their alternatives such as barrels, IBCs, ISO tanks, and drums are expected to boost the market growth. It saves 50.0% on packaging cost and carries 30.0% more load than drums and 10.0% more than ISO tanks. It is a very cheaper alternative than ISO tank and drums.Currently, efforts are being taken to develop flexitanks which are suitable for transportation in a refrigerated container which can transport temperature-controlled liquids.

Download PDF Brochure at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=215572705

There are two types of flexitanks available in the global market, namely, mono layer and multi layer. The multi layer segment accounted for the higher market share and is projected to be the faster-growing segment. It has high demand owing to its superior performance for food-grade liquid transportation. Multi layer flexitanks come with oxygen barrier films and a number of PE layers which protect food-grade liquid cargo from contamination.The market can also be segmented into top loading and bottom loading flexitanks. Bottom loading flexitanks are expected to dominate the market with the largest market share and the fastest-growing segment.

Based on application, the flexitank market is segmented in to food-grade liquids, non-hazardous chemicals/liquids, and pharmaceutical liquids.The food-grade liquids application is the largest and projected to be the fastest-growing segment of flexitanks owing to the growing adoption in transportation. Another major consumer of flexitanks is non-hazardous chemicals, production of which is growing across the US, Europe,and the Middle East & Africa which is expected to create demand for flexitanks.

Request Sample of Report at https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=215572705

The flexitanks market in APACis projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023,and the region is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period in the flexitank market. APAC is the largest exporter of food-grade liquids such as edible oil, apple juice, latex, and chemicals. India is projected to be one of the high-growth markets in APAC.Growth in the production of palm oil and latex across Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand is expected to create demand for flexitanks. The production of apple juice, edible oils, and pharmaceutical products across China and India is expected to register the growth during the forecast period, which is favorable for the growth of the flexitanks market in APAC.