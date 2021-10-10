Key Strategy Adopted by Polyaspartic Coatings Market Leading Players

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The global polyaspartic coatings market is estimated at USD 329 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 388 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2020 and 2025. The major driving factors for the marketarethe increased productivity and cost efficiency along with better properties compared to epoxy- and polyurethane-based coating technology act as a major driver for the market. Polyaspartic coatings are widely used for corrosion resistance and construction applications.

The leading players in the polyaspartic coatings market areThe Sherwin-WilliamsCompany (US), PPG Industries (US), BASF SE (Germany), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Hempel(Denmark), Carboline (US), Rust-Oleum (US), Laticrete International (US), SIKA AG (Switzerland), Feiyang Protech (China), Indmar Coatings (US), SatyenPolymers (India), and VIP Coatings (Germany). These players adopted expansions, acquisitions, new product development,and agreements as their key growth strategiesbetween 2017and 2020, which helped themincrease their capacities and cater to the widening customer base.

The global polyaspartic coatings market will be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and is estimated to see a slump of 10.3% in 2020, in terms of value. The intensity of the impact of COVID-19 varies in different countries. The demand for polyaspartic coatings in end-use industries has contracted due to lockdown measures, supply chain disruptions, and increasing unemployment, which leads to lesser public spending. In some countries, the construction sector has been exempted from lockdown; this has reduced the impact of COVID-19 on the demand of polyaspartic coatings in the buildings & construction segment in certain countries.

The companies have initiated the following developments:

In May 2020, Hempel began construction of a new factory in Yantai Chemical Industrial Park, China. The new factory will help meet the increasing demand for more sustainable and innovative coating solutions in the region. The company will invest USD 100 million for the construction of the new factory.

In August 2020, The Sherwin-Williams Company has launched Environlastic 2500 for structural and steel protection. It is used in bridges, highways, large manufacturing plants, ports, and machinery. It offers a life of 25 years.

In December 2019, The Sherwin-Williams Company has announced the opening of a new 4,200-square-feet store in Alexandria Bay, New York, US.