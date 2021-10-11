DuPont de Nemours, Inc.(US) and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation(Japan) are the Major Players in the Polymeric Adsorbents Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The global polymeric adsorbents market size is projected to grow from USD 120 million in 2021 to USD 162 million by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.18% during the forecast year. According to Purolite Corporation, a US-based polymeric adsorbent manufacturer, ” Polymeric adsorbents are synthetic, highly cross-linked polymers with a highly porous structure as part of their matrix. With either non-polar or hydrophobic tendencies, they readily adsorb highly soluble organic compounds. They have a strong affinity for hydrophobic molecules such as polyphenols, vanilla (natural flavor) and naringin (citrus flavanone) that have high electronic density (i.e. unsaturated ring such as benzene). The resin attracts the aromatic groups of the molecules.

The polymeric adsorbents market has thousands of companies which thrive in their domestic market. A few of the major players are, DuPont de Nemours, Inc.(US), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation(Japan), Purolite Corporation(US), Chemra GmbH(Germany), Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd.(China), Lanxess AG(Germany), Thermax Limited(India), among others. These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, investments & expansions, agreements, partnerships & joint ventures, and new product developments, to increase their market shares and enhance their product portfolios.

Investments & Expansions accounted for the largest share of all the strategic developments that took place in the polymeric adsorbents market between 2016 and 2021. Key players such as Purolite Corporation, Lanxess AG, and Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd., adopted these strategies to enhance their business, market presence, to develop new products and meet consumer demand.

DuPont is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions. DuPont’s operations worldwide are managed through five segments, namely, electronics & imaging, transportation & industrial, nutrition & biosciences, safety & construction, and non-core, which cater to various industries, including automotive, building & construction, electronics, apparel & textiles, food & beverage, energy, healthcare & medical, and home & personal care. The company has its innovation centers located at Brazil, Switzerland, Taiwan, California, Japan, India, Turkey, Michigan, China, and Russia. In addition to this, the company’s R&D centers are located at China, California, Brazil, and Switzerland. The company has its subsidiaries in about 60 countries worldwide and production operations in about 40 countries across the globe.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation is also one of the major manufacturers of ion exchange resins in APAC. It has integrated its R&D development capabilities with its intellectual property and business strategy to accelerate business growth. Ion exchange resins are included under the polymers, resins, and high-performance chemicals segment under the ‘DIAION’ brand name. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation currently offers over 200 unique compositions of separation media for a variety of applications, which include industrial water treatment, power generation, wastewater treatment, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical.

