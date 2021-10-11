Wood Preservatives Market Size is anticipated to surpass $1.7 billion by 2025

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-11 — /EPR Network/ —

The global wood preservatives market size is estimated to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2020 to USD 1.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.1 % during the forecast period. The market is witnessing moderate growth, owing to increasing application, infrastructural development, and growing demand for these wood preservatives in the Asia Pacific, North America and Europe. Wood preservatives are largely used in the residential & commercial application. The increasing use of wood preservatives in residential, commercial and the rising construction activities is driving the wood preservatives market.

Koppers (US), Lonza (Switzerland), Lanxess (Germany), Cabot Microelectronics (US), BASF Wolman (Germany) and Troy (US) among others are the leading wood preservatives manufacturers, globally. These companies adopted expansion new product launches as the key growth strategy between 2016 and 2020. The wood preservatives market’s competitiveness is continuously increasing with its growing demand, especially in the eco-friendly wood preservatives chemicals.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=26944487

Koppers (US) is one of the major players operating in the wood preservatives market. In 2020, Koppers plans to expand the copper naphthenate wood preservative market. The company offers range of wood preservatives which has distinctive product and termite resistance. A strong regional presence is its major strength. The company also has a strong R&D team that helps it introduce new and improved products. According to the company’s strategy, its focus is on customer service excellence and reliability, which has been a keystone of its rapid and successful growth in the North American, European, and APAC regions.

Do Inquiry Before Buying @https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=26944487

Lonza (US) is the second-largest player of the wood preservatives market, globally. Lonza (US) sells wood preservatives under the brand name, Antiblu, Tetratek, Tenamix, Vacsol, Tenalith, Canopy, Antichecking, Enseal, Tenacare and Tenacoat. The company has geographical presence in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company focuses on research and development to enhance product portfolio. This preservative is used to treat fencing, cladding, and landscaping timbers. The company offers wide product portfolio with Lonza’s global network to strengthen its geographical presence.

Know More @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/wood-preservative-market.asp