Biogas blowers and compressors

Swam Biogas Blowers | Compressors based on the positive displacement air blower principle have been specially developed for pumping biogas. These are generally used in biogas lines to increase the pressure of the gas to meet the input demand of the burner. These are generally of the vertical flow type in construction, that is, suction top and bottom discharge, to avoid any build-up of corrosive matter within the housing. Since they operate in a closed loop, suction and discharge silencers are generally not required. The special material of construction, lubrication and sealing arrangements make them the ideal choice for biogas booster applications. A vacuum switch is provided at the inlet of the blower, so that in the event that the biogas generation falls below the pumping speed of the blower, the blower trips and this prevents vacuum overload. Gas boosters Similarly, a pressure switch is provided in the discharge line to protect the blower from excessive discharge pressures.

BIOGAS BLOWERS | COMPRESSORS

Special blowers are also available at Everest, capable of handling different gases. Construction material and construction details vary to meet different gas requirements. For flammable and toxic gases, tightness is guaranteed. The basic designs are modified, according to the nature of the gas to be handled and the requirements of the customers. truck blowers Water injection cooling can also be provided to keep gas temperatures low.

Characteristics