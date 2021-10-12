Brandon partners with Driftscape to make visiting easier for travellers

Brandon, Canada, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Travellers on Highway 1 now have more reasons than ever before to stop in Brandon!

Starting today, in partnership with Driftscape – a Canada-based mobile storytelling platform, the city of Brandon is all set to bring unique exploration experiences to travellers right at their fingertips!

Just two and a half hours west of Winnipeg, Brandon has always been a natural pit stop for those travelling cross country. However, this city, and region for that matter, boasts an impressive array of tourism options for travellers.

“This partnership provides Brandon the opportunity to raise our hands and say, ‘hey, there’s cool stuff to do here as well’,” said Lanny Stewart, Brandon Tourism manager. “The decision to join forces with Driftscape just adds to the digital toolbox we’ve unveiled recently for visitors to help them discover our city. We’re excited for what this partnership means to our city and believe visitors who do utilize this app – and see for themselves what Brandon has to offer – will not come away disappointed.”

Be it a tour through time as you explore the city’s historical sites, uncovering the hottest places to dine at, fun family activities, to much more, Brandon offers it all – while Driftscape’s engagement features, ranging from interactive self-guided tours, augmented reality mode, offline mode, trip itineraries, and more, make for an immersive trip planning experience.

The app will also empower the city to share valuable real-time notifications with passersby, as well as notify visitors about unique local businesses and tourism highlights that surround them, as they explore the region.

Whether your journey is long or short, Brandon is a great place to unwind. To begin your adventure, download the Driftscape App!

About Brandon

The City of Brandon’s growth has kept pace with the fastest growing cities in Canada. Brandon is not just a blip on the radar in Manitoba; it’s the second largest city in the province full of patrons dedicated to the ever-evolving growth such as a burgeoning downtown core, a vibrant and fulfilling east end experience, and a variety of locally-owned shops and restaurants that provide a Brandon-only feel. Plan your excursion to Brandon – a city on the rise.

For more information on Brandon, contact lstewart@brandontourism.com or visit www.brandontourism.com | Facebook – @tourism.brandon | Twitter – @BrandonTourism | Instagram – @brandon_tourism.

About Driftscape

Driftscape is a Canadian startup whose core product is a local discovery and travel app. The Driftscape app provides a platform for municipalities and unique cultural organizations to share their stories in an interactive and engaging fashion to a growing base of active users.

For users, the app is a personal guide that helps them explore their surroundings from the point of view of diverse local experts. The app also helps users discover places of interest, events, and tours from a growing list of content partners.

Available on iOS and Android devices, Driftscape is an ad-free platform dedicated to making local culture easier to discover. There are currently over 50 organizations using the app to share their stories and over 5000 points of interest, events, and tours across Canada.

For more information contact pooja.chitnis@driftscape.com or visit http://www.driftscape.com | Facebook – @DriftscapeApp | Twitter – @DriftscapeApp | Instagram – @driftscapeapp.