Medimix Offers a Way of Keeping Skin Rejuvenated and Healthy With Its Hydrating Body Washes

Gurgaon, India, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Medimix Ayurveda, known to be one of the most trusted Ayurvedic brands for generations, has announced the expansion of its brand with the launch of its premium range of body washes. The new Fast Acting Ayurvedic body wash was created keeping in mind the needs of the consumer and the changing lifestyle of today’s youth in mind.

These herbal body washes from Medimix use a wide variety of natural ingredients, such as Turmeric, Neem, Vetiver, Aloe Vera, Milk, Kumkumadi, and Sandal, along with essential natural oils such as Argan Oil, Eladi Oil, and Lakshadi Oil. Medimix’s Ayurvedic body wash has been formulated with the help of ancient recipes and the best quality natural ingredients that replenish the skin’s natural glow, helping it become soft and clear. Medimix offers a wide range of Body Washes to choose from, including the Aloe Vera Body Wash, Neem Body Wash and many more.

The Medimix Body Wash range includes:

18 Herbs & Natural Oils Body Wash – This Neem body wash is made with the goodness of 18 Herbs and Natural Oils that help prevent body odour and dull skin.

Kumkumadi & Natural Glycerine Body Wash – Made with Kumkumadi oil and Natural Glycerine that gently helps replenish every inch of skin.

Sandal & Eladi Oil Body Wash – Enriched with Sandal & Eladi Oil for clear and glowing skin

Turmeric & Argan Oil Body Wash – Made with Turmeric and Argan Oil that helps to reduce blemish and moisturise the skin

Natural Glycerine & Lakshadi Oil Body Wash – Made with the goodness of Natural Glycerine and Lakshadi Oil for moisturised, soft skin

Vetiver & Natural Glycerine Body Wash – Made with Vetiver and Natural Glycerine to help hydrate and moisturise the skin.

The product variants are available in a 300 ml package and are priced at 250 INR. These Ayurvedic body washes are available online on the official Medimix website.

An elated Ashish Ohlyan, Business Head, Cholayil Pvt Ltd. said, “Medimix is dedicated to providing the safest and most effective Ayurveda-based solutions for every customer’s well-being. The Medimix Body Wash range is another step forward in this direction of launching products that are based on age-old Ayurvedic remedies but are available in modern-day convenient formats.”

About Medimix

Medimix, founded in 1969 by Dr. Sidhan, has been named one of India’s most trusted brands. Over the past 50 years, Medimix has successfully maintained its customers’ trust, and as a result, it is expanding its range and bringing natural skincare to more people around the world. Medimix is now ready to take its new-age consumers through the many miracles of Ayurveda with a plethora of new products.

Address: No.8, 6th Ave, J Block, Annanagar East, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600102

Email: care@medimixayurveda.com

Phone: 044 6677 1600

Website: https://www.medimixayurveda.com/