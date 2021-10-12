Clean Franchise Brands (CFB) Helps Disney on Ice Keep It Clean; Announces Preferred Vendor Agreement

Naples, FL and Palmetto, FL, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Clean Franchise Brands (CFB), the largest dry cleaning and laundry company on the planet, recently announced its preferred vendor arrangement with Feld Entertainment, the world leader in producing and presenting live family venues, including Disney on Ice. CFB will provide dry cleaning and laundry services for Disney on Ice, which is now touring throughout the US.

CFB franchise locations, which include Lapels Dry Cleaning, Martinizing Dry Cleaning, 1-800-Dry Clean, Pressed4Time and Dry Cleaning Station, will provide dry cleaning and laundry services for Disney touring personnel at the Disney on Ice shows.

“When we created CFB in April and expanded our holdings to become the world’s largest dry cleaning entity, we envisioned a number of possibilities of where we could be of service. Touring productions like Disney on Ice was one of them,” said Kevin Dubois, CEO and President of Clean Franchise Brands. “We’re excited to have landed this agreement with Feld Entertainment and even more delighted to play a very small part for Disney on Ice, which brings joy to so many.”

Adds Dubois, “In the past, Feld Entertainment had service agreements with local, independent dry cleaners. Unfortunately, many of those cleaners did not survive the past year with the pandemic. With CFB, we have franchise locations across the U.S. who can provide dry cleaning and laundry services to the show personnel in more than two dozen states.”

In addition to Disney on Ice, Feld Entertainment (www.feldentertainment.com) puts on a number of arena events, including Monster Jam; Marvel Universe Live; Sesame Street Live; Jurassic World Live; Trolls: The Experience; and more.

With its five franchise brands, CFB has more than 350+ stores in 40 states and nine countries—earning its title as the largest dry cleaning company in the world. Franchise owners offer a wide range of garment care services, which include dry cleaning, wash-and-fold, tailoring, and more.

Clean Franchise Brands provides multiple offerings for new and existing franchise owners, including: a plant with retail store, a satellite store, pickup and delivery, and the newly created Lapels Laundromat. Clean Franchise Brands also offers a conversion program to independent dry cleaning business owners that would like to receive international marketing and technology assistance while owners focus on running their businesses.

For Further Information:

1. For more information on Lapels Dry Cleaning, please visit: https://lapelsfranchise.com/

2. For more information on Martinizing Dry Cleaning, please visit: martinizingfranchise.com

3. For more information on 1-800-Dry Clean, please visit: https://www.1-800-dryclean.com

4. For more information on Pressed4Time, please visit: https://pressed4time.com

About Clean Franchise Brands, LLC :

Based in Naples, Florida, Clean Franchise Brands, LLC is now the owner of the following brands: Lapels Dry Cleaning; Martinizing Dry Cleaning; 1-800-DryClean, Pressed4Time, Dry Cleaning Station and Bizziebox. Collectively, the brands have 350 plus stores in 40 states and nine countries. Clean Franchise Brands corporate offices are located at 711 5th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102.

For more information, contact franchising@cleanfranchisebrands.com