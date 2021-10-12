edge CRM honours the brilliant “Women In Sales” via its #NavdurgasOfSales celebration

Posted on 2021-10-12 by in Advertising // 0 Comments

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — How often have we come across situations where the women in our lives are not appreciated for the things they do for us. Countless, right? 

Now imagine how the situation might be at the Indian workplaces. edge CRM wants to break free from the age old tradition and honour and appreciate the women who have been an inspiration for all the aspiring salespeople.

Hence, as a part of our Navratri celebrations, we are celebrating #NavdurgasOfSales, a nine day long celebration wherein we will honour and appreciate some of the brilliant female minds in the sales and marketing industry. 9 days, 9 superb interviews for everyone.

On this auspicious occasion, Pragnesh Lodaya, co-founder of edge CRM, says, “Navratri is here. It is considered very auspicious for all Indians. And what better way to celebrate it than honoring the women in our sales industry who have done commendable jobs for their respective organizations.”

The first interview from the #NavdurgasOfSales campaign ft. Anita Nielsen, the founder of LDK Advisory Services is live. Do check it out. 

About edge CRM: edge CRM boasts a 2200+ satisfied user base with India’s top electronics manufacturing and financial firms as their clients. Engineered with a focus on relationship building and ease of operation, edge CRM offers state-of-art AI-driven lead qualifier, cloud-based data capture, 40+ Key Performance Indicators, a pre-emptive dashboard, and a robust security framework.

