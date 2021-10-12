South Coast Improvement, Co. Completes New Construction Project for Equity Residential’s 660 Washington Apartments

Boston, MA, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — South Coast Improvement Company (SCIC), a design-build general contractor serving New England and the Mid-Atlantic states, recently completed a renovation for Equity Residential, 660 Washington Street in Boston, Massachusetts. The project was a conversion of storage units into co-working office and conference room space for residents at the luxury, high-rise 660 Washington Apartments located in Boston’s Theatre District.

“With more and more people working remotely, Equity Residential wanted to give its tenants a work-from-home option without taking up space in their home,” said Tom Quinlan, president of SCIC. “The conversion of 3,000 square feet of storage units provided telecommuting and self-employed residents with first class workspace options.”

The renovation featured: 14 individual work offices; four common space co-working desks, one conference room; two private, soundproof phone booths; one lounge area; one work bar station with customer butcher block countertops; new lights; full mechanical/electrical/plumbing system; HVAC/fire alarm; a common area kitchenette; and a DIRTT Modular System installed for flexible workspace design.

SCIC completed work at 660 Washington Apartments in nine weeks, finishing in August 2021.

Standing amid the Boston skyline, Equity Residential’s 660 Washington Apartments presents a peerless luxury living experience. It features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with a vast number of amenities, including 24-hour Concierge and Doorman; 24-hour Fitness Center; Wi-Fi in common areas, heated indoor pool, massage center and more. For complete information, visit https://www.equityapartments.com.

Based in Marion, Mass. and with an office in Reading, Pennsylvania, South Coast Improvement Co is a recognized leader in providing building and renovation services to a client base of senior living, healthcare, institutional, residential and retail clients.

South Coast Improvement offers a range of design, construction and management services across a variety of sectors—interiors as well as exteriors—including office buildings, health care facilities, educational institutions, commercial properties, assisted living facilities, and residential communities. South Coast Improvement’s services include Preconstruction analysis; Construction management; General contracting; Design/build services; Capital improvement; Building envelope improvements; and Interior renovations.

