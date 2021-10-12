Forming Custom Access Solutions with Prefab Equipment Platforms

Atlanta, Georgia, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — As companies grow, their facilities can change drastically with it. And with this development can often come growing pains for companies, frequently requiring large equipment and machine installations to meet demand. As such, a manufacturing facility can change a lot over a decade or more (for instance). And although the new piece of equipment helps increase production, there might not be many solutions readily available to access it for repairs or maintenance. Temporary access solutions can serve the short term but can be impractical if regular upkeep is required.

However, Panel Built’s modular equipment platforms allow companies to address their custom access needs with a long-term solution. Panel Built utilizes a bolt-together platform system that provides entirely unique platform solutions that can be easily assembled on-site. With Panel Built’s simple bolt-together design, platforms can be made as simple or as complex as needed. Custom dimensions, shapes, and layouts can be supported with a variety of decking, stair tread, and railing options. Platforms can be designed to meet IBC and OSHA requirements as well as state and local building codes.

Panel Built, Inc. is a manufacturer of modular buildings and structures based out of Blairsville, Georgia. Started in 1995, Panel Built began solely producing panelized buildings. Today, Panel Built is one of the fastest-growing companies in the modular industries, supplying ballistic-rated buildings, prefabricated towers, steel platforms, modular offices, guard booths, and more. Panel Built’s mission is “To Solve Our Customers’ Space Needs with Excellence and Great Customer Service.”

For more information, visit: https://www.panelbuilt.com/products/equipment-platforms