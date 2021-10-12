Types of Stainless Steel Flanges and Their Application

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Stainless Steel Flanges are made from a variety of stainless steel materials. Stainless steel is available in a number of grades, each with its own structure and mechanical properties. Different types and grades of flanges are there in the market. Sanjay Metal India is a leading Stainless Steel Flanges manufacturer in India. Here are some Types of Stainless Steel Flanges, Slip on Flange, Weld Neck Flanges, Blind Flanges, Long Weld Neck Flanges, Threaded Flanges, Lap Joint Flanges, Socket Weld Flanges, Orifice Flanges.

Types of Stainless Steel Flanges:

Slip on Flange:

Slip on Flange is essentially a ring that is placed over the pipe end, with the flange face extending from the end of the pipe by enough distance to apply a weld bead on the inside diameter.

Weld Neck Flanges:

Weld Neck Flanges have a long tapered hub and are often used for high pressure applications. These flanges are designed to be joined to a Piping system by Bun Welding.

Blind Flanges:

A Blind flange is a round plate which has all of the relevant boltholes but no centre hole.

Long Weld Neck Flanges:

Long Weld Neck Flanges have a long tapered hub and are often used for high pressure applications. These flanges are designed to be joined to a Piping system by Bun Welding.

Threaded Flanges:

Threaded flanges are similar to slip-on pipe flanges except the bore of threaded pipe flange has tapered threads.

Lap Joint Flanges:

Lap Joint Flanges slide over the pipe and are most commonly used with Stub End Fittings.

Socket Weld Flanges:

These flanges are attached by inserting the pipe into the socket end.

Orifice Flanges:

Orifice Flanges are used instead of standard pipe flanges when an orifice plate or flow nozzle must be installed.

