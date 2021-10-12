Lifeboat Repairs and Services Dubai | Lifeboats in Sharjah | Lifeboat Davit

Lifeboat Repairs and Services Dubai

Posted on 2021-10-12 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Techno Fibre provides annual and five-yearly inspection and overhauling of Lifeboat and Davit Systems. Also, We supply Marine Lifeboats & Davits Fujairah, Spare Parts. Lifeboats Engine Assistance

We have a team of highly qualified and fully capable Service Engineers and Technicians who are experienced in carrying out:

  • Annual and 5 yearly Inspections of Lifeboat Davit & Winch System
  • Annual Inspection of Rescue Boat
  • Load Testing
  • Wire Fall Changing
  • FRP Repair
  • On-load Release Mechanism Overhauling
  • Lifeboat Painting
  • Sprinkler Pump Servicing
  • Winch Repair
  • Engine Repair

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution