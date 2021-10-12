Ball Valves Manufacturer, Supplier, and Exporter in Mumbai, India.

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — KHD Valves Automation Pvt Ltd is a top High Quality Ball Valves Manufacturers in India. Our Ball Valves are manufactured according to International ASTM ANSI Standards, ASTM API Standards, ASTM DIN Standards in India. Mail us for Easy and Quick Quotes at Factory Prices.We manufacture and supply 6 Different Types of Ball Valves.

Ball Valves Manufacturers:- Product Description

A Ball Valve is a form of quarter-turn valve which uses a hollow, perforated and pivoting Ball to control flow through it. It is open when the ball’s hole is in line with the flow and closed when it is pivoted 90-degrees by the valve handle. The handle lies flat in alignment with the flow when open, and is perpendicular to it when closed, making for easy visual confirmation of the valve’s status.

6 Different Types of Ball Valves.

Uses of Ball Valve

KHD Valves Automation Pvt Ltd’s Ball valve’s ease of operation, repair, and adaptability lend it to extensive industrial use, withstanding pressures up to 1000 bar and temperatures up to 752 °F (400 °C), depending on design and raw materials used. Sizes typically range from 0.2 to 48 inches (0.5 cm to 121 cm).

Valve bodies are made of metal, plastic, or metal with a ceramic; floating balls are often chrome plated for durability.

In the cold climates, the sides can crack due to the expansion of ice forming. Some means of insulation or heat tape in this situation will usually prevent damage.

Materials used in Ball Valves.

Bronze (CAC401, CAC406).

Brass (C3771).

Gray cast iron (FC200,FC300).

Ductile iron castings (FCD-S).

Carbon steel castings for high temperature/pressure service (SCPH 2).

Stainless steel castings (SCS13A,SCS14A).

