Techno Fibre offers Inflatable Liferafts Rental in Dubai, UAE Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Techno Fibre offers Inflatable Rentals Abu Dhabi, UAE, Dubai. Servicing, Certification, Replacement and Rental system Liferafts Exchange options on the time of service due. inflatable rentals abu dhabi


Techno Fibre
Techno Fibre is approved by the majority of Liferaft Makers and Techno Fibre facilities around the world are approved and certified by major classification societies.
Rental System
Saving more time while operating your vessel. We offer you our rental liferafts. When a liferaft is due for service, we simply exchange the raft with a fully serviced and certified one.
Key Features:
Our liferaft station is approved and certified by major OEMs with fully equipped facilities. Our certified liferaft inspector manages and control extensive services including:
• Floor Sean Test
• Gas Inflation Test
• Work Pressure Test
• Load Testing of Liferaft

Contact us
Technofibre Middle East Marine Services FZE
Office No. Q4-071, Saif Zone,
Sharjah, UAE
+971 6 557 9225
+971 50 7868975
enquiry@technofibredubai.com
https://www.technofibre.com/

Express Press Release Distribution