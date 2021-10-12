Techno Fibre offers Inflatable Liferafts Rental in Dubai, UAE Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Techno Fibre offers Inflatable Rentals Abu Dhabi, UAE, Dubai. Servicing, Certification, Replacement and Rental system Liferafts Exchange options on the time of service due. inflatable rentals abu dhabi



Techno Fibre

Techno Fibre is approved by the majority of Liferaft Makers and Techno Fibre facilities around the world are approved and certified by major classification societies.

Rental System

Saving more time while operating your vessel. We offer you our rental liferafts. When a liferaft is due for service, we simply exchange the raft with a fully serviced and certified one.

Key Features:

Our liferaft station is approved and certified by major OEMs with fully equipped facilities. Our certified liferaft inspector manages and control extensive services including:

• Floor Sean Test

• Gas Inflation Test

• Work Pressure Test

• Load Testing of Liferaft

