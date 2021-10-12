Application and Uses of Pipes & Tubes

Pipes & Tubes Manufacturers in India

Pipes and Tubes Uses & Applications

Pipes and Tubes are widely used all over the world in different industries. Here are the top uses of Pipes and Tubes-

Transporting Materials: such as hot water, chemicals, oil, gas, and sulfur in various industries.

Automotive Industry: air and water flow systems, and piping systems.

Sewerage Systems: industrial water lines and water mains. Heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning equipment.

Construction Industries: structural applications and scaffolding.

Homes and Buildings: supply and exhaust piping, water pipes, and curtain rods.

About Pipes and Tubes

A Pipe is a cylindrical segment or empty chamber, ordinarily however not really of the round. We also deal in Pipe Large Diameter, S355 Pipes, Duplex Steel Pipes, ST52 Pipes, Alloy Steel 4340 Pipes, Carbon Steel Pipes, Api 5l Pipes. In like manner the words Pipes and Tubes are generally exchangeable, however in industry and designing, the terms are extraordinarily characterized. Pipes and Tubes are used in industries that include Oil & Gas, Heat-Exchangers, Power, Fertilizers, Water Treatment, Chemicals, Dairy, Sugar, Food Processing, Pharmaceuticals, etc. We also deal in Large Diameter Pipe, S355 Pipes, Duplex Steel Pipes, ST52 Pipes, Alloy Steel 4340 Pipes, Carbon Steel Pipes, Api 5l Pipes and so on.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Pay Mode Terms: L/C (Letter of Credit), T/T (Bank Transfer), Other

Port of Dispatch: Mumbai OR KALAMBOLI India

Packaging Details: Pipes & Tubes are given marking, painted with black japan or black Board (Mat Finish) & will be packed in a bagging bag with stickers written with size, grade & quantity.

