Gas Detector Calibration | Marine Calibration Service

Dubai, UAE, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Techno Fibre is capable of providing Marine Calibration Service measuring, Single and Multigas Portable Gas Detector Calibration and Gas Monitor Calibration Service System. Techno Fibre Singapore established in 1993, to serve the marine safety

Techno Fibre is capable of providing calibration services measuring instruments that are used on board. We provide services for:

Our calibration and analysis service is open 24 hours due to the need of time factor in shipping business.

  • Single and Multigas Portable Detectors services and Calibration
  • Fixed Gas Detection System, Installation and Calibration
  • Fire Alarm System Servicing, Installation and Calibration
  • Portable Single Multigas Monitors Service and Calibration

Contact us

Technofibre Middle East Marine Services FZE
Office No. Q4-071, Saif Zone,
Sharjah, UAE
+971 6 557 9225
+971 50 7868975

enquiry@technofibredubai.com

