Why Choose Russia for MBBS In 2021?

Indore, India, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — MBBS in Russia is one of the best options for the Indian students in 2021 especially if they look forward to pursuing medical education abroad at affordable price if you do know as to how costly education is here in India at private medical colleges.

The country of Russia encompasses many medical universities that are government and recognized by medical council of India (MCI) and WHO. These universities offer several medicine degrees, in addition to MD which is equivalent to MBBS in India. All these courses make the students familiar with the both subjects which are practical as well as theoretical and give knowledge they have in medicine. After you have completed your studying MBBS in Russia, you are awarded a “MD Physician” degree that is equivalent to MBBS degree in India and conforms to India’s Medical Council’s parameters. Apart from earning the MBBS equivalent degree of MD physician in Russia, there are lot many factors that make Russia a favorable place to study MBBS besides will also convince you to pursue it here and nowhere else in the world.

Require Low cost to study Medical Education

The cost of studying MBBS in Russia is comparably low for the Indian as well as international candidates as compared to private medical colleges.

No entrance test

You do not have to take any kind of entrance test like TOEFL/ILTES for admission into a course here in the Ukrainian medical university.

Job opportunities galore

There are many job opportunities available to the MBBS doctors in Russia. They are paid heavily with a lucrative package and enjoy high perks.

Globally accepted degree

The Russian medical education is acceptable globally as universities are MCI, and WHO, having a world-class system of education, and affordable tuition fee. If you study MBBS in Russia, you will have to pursue a course that extends for six years which includes a one-year internship and two month holiday per year.

Other benefits

The Russian universities enjoy an overall high world-ranking for the MBBS courses. Here are some of the other benefits of pursuing MBBS in Russia.

The medical universities in Russia are world class and in the list of words top 100 medical universities.

All the leading Russian medical colleges are accredited by UNESCO, WHO, and MCI.

The instruction medium in most medical universities in Russia is English and has innovative structure of studies.

These universities organized well-presented seminars and research for students.

There are various opportunities available for students like participating in the programs of international exchange, scientific projects, and conferences.

Russia is safe country and all the students of any religion feels safe there

The infrastructure and education quality in the Russian medical universities is modern with new techniques.

While pursuing the MBBS in Russia they get familiar with European Union Standard and have effect on self development.

Entrance exam like TOEFL and IELTS background is not mandatory for the MBBS in Russia.

