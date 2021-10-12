RAJ306001/RAJ306010 Motor Control ICs from Renesas Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring efficient three-phase motor control ICs from Renesas in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Motor Control.

The Renesas RAJ306001 and RAJ306010 are single-package motor control ICs that control three-phase BLDC motors used in a wide range of battery-powered devices. These ICs integrate an RL78/G1F microcontroller (MCU) and pre-driver into an 8x8mm QFN package. The highly integrated SiP form factor allows customers to eliminate as many as 30 external components, shrinking the solution area by up to 50 percent and lowering control system costs.

Designed with heat management in mind, the new RAJ306xxx ICs feature self-aligned dead time (SADT) to prevent the shoot through and offer adjustable pre-driver output current capacity – up to 500mA – to drive large-capacity MOSFETs, which makes heat dissipation design easier. This allows the Renesas ICs to drive MOSFETs at the optimum switching timing – reducing FET switching margin times to approximately 1/10 the time compared with conventional systems and enabling highly efficient motor drive control with reduced heat generation.

The RAJ306001 and RAJ306010 motor drive ICs by Renesas deliver improved low-speed or high-speed rotation and high torque control compared with competitive solutions while minimizing required board space and reducing solution cost. This results in a turnkey design for easy, efficient, and safe BLDC motor control.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

