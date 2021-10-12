Difference Between Pipe and Tube – Korus Steel

Mumbai, India, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — People use the phrases pipe and tube interchangeably, and that they assume that each is the same. However, there are great variations among pipe and tube. Here is the Difference Between Pipe and Tube.

A PIPE is a spherical tubular to distribute fluids and gases, unique through a nominal pipe size (NPS or DN) that represents a difficult indication of the pipe conveyance capability.

A TUBE is a spherical, square, squared or oval hole phase measured through outdoor diameter (OD) and wall thickness (WT), expressed in inches or millimeters.

Pipes and Tubes are designed and developed in accordance with international quality standards. Our qualitative range of ASTM A312 TP310 Stainless Steel Pipes is exclusively designed for several piping applications of various industries Such as steel factories, chemical industries, petrochemical industry, fire protection systems.

What is Pipe?

Pipe is a hole phase with spherical pass phase for the conveyance of merchandise. The merchandise consists of fluids, gas, pellets, powders and more.

The maximum critical dimensions for a pipe is the outer diameter (OD) collectively with the wall thickness (WT). OD minus 2 instances WT (SCHEDULE) decide the interior diameter (ID) of a pipe, which determines the liquid capability of the pipe.

As defined above, the interior diameter is decided through the outside diameter (OD) and wall thickness (WT).

The maximum critical mechanical parameters for pipes are the strain rating, the yield strength, and the ductility.

The combos of pipe Nominal Pipe Size and Wall Thickness (schedule) are blanketed through the ASME B36.10 and ASME B36.19 specifications (respectively, carbon and alloy pipes, and stainless-steel pipes).

Types of Pipes

Stainless Steel Seamless Pipe

Stainless Steel Welded Pipe

Stainless Steel Round Pipe

Stainless Steel Square Pipe

Stainless Steel Rectangular Pipe

Custom Stainless Steel Pipe

Stainless Steel Polished Pipe

Stainless Steel Thick Wall Pipe

Stainless Steel Thin Wall Pipe

What is Tube?

The call TUBE refers to spherical, square, and oval hole sections which might be used for strain equipment, for mechanical applications, and for instrumentation systems. Tubes are indicated with outer diameter and wall thickness, in inches or in millimeters.

Types of Tubes

Stainless Steel Seamless Tube

Stainless Steel Welded Tube

Stainless Steel Round Tube

Stainless Steel Square Tube

Stainless Steel Rectangular Tube

Custom Stainless Steel Tube

Stainless Steel Polished Tube

Stainless Steel Thick Wall Tube

Stainless Steel Thin Wall Tube

2 Most Used Pipe And Tube Types

1.Stainless Steel 310/310S Seamless Pipes and Tubes

Stainless Steel 310/310s Seamless Pipe is one of the most versatile and commonly used stainless steel grades today. Most elevated temperature materials are optimized by means of corrosion resistance and strength at high, the resistance to low-temperature wet corrosion of these Inconel 800 Pipes. Korus Steel is renowned for providing the best Pipes & Tubes using high material. We are a well-known name for Stainless Steel 310/310s Seamless Pipes in Mumbai, India.

2.Incoloy 800 Seamless Pipes and Tubes

Incoloy 800 Seamless Pipes & Tubes is an austenitic product that is being produced for usage in raised temperature corrosion-resistant functions. Our Inconel 800 Pipes can be easily welded and handled by standard shop fabrication practices. The material has 330MPa minimum yield strength and 205MPa minimum tensile strength. The elongation rate of the Inconel 800 pipe is 40% and the 800 Stainless Steel pipe has 225HBW Brinell hardness.

Pipes & Tubes Application & Uses

Pipes & Tubes used in Chemicals Industry

Pipes & Tubes used in Heavy Oil refineries.

ASTM A312 TP 310 Seamless Pipes used in Textile Machinery.

Stainless Steel 310 Pipes & Tubes used in Bitumen upgraders.

Inconel 800 Seamless Pipes used in Nuclear power (mostly seamless).

Seamless Pipes & Tubes used in Petrochemicals and acids.

Stainless Steel 310 Seamless Pipes used in Pulp and Paper Industry