Knoxville Divorce Lawyers Breaks Down the Types of Divorce

People take divorce as a "one size fit." There's only one kind of divorce that everyone takes. Just like two relationships are different, there are different types of divorce. It depends on the couple on which method they want to take their divorce forward.

No-fault divorce

At-fault divorce

Uncontested divorce

Contested divorce

Limited divorce

Default divorce

It depends on how the couple wants to deal with their spouse and which method to take. Let’s take a brief on each type of divorce.

No-fault Divorce

A no-fault divorce occurs when both of the partners agree that no one is at fault for the failure of the marriage. Instead, you and your spouse simply state that you have irreconcilable differences and want to take a divorce.

At-fault Divorce

At-fault divorce means when one person from the couple can prove that the other person is at fault, so you want to get separated.

Uncontested Divorce

An uncontested divorce is affordable and one of the faster ways to take a divorce. In addition, our lawyers at Knoxville divorce attorney say that such type of divorce has the least stress. In this case, both spouses mutually agree to end the marriage, and they come up with an agreement regarding child custody, property division, etc.

Contested Divorce

A contested divorce is a method where the court judge involves in the case and helps couples come to a settlement when spouses do not agree on child custody or property division.

It is typically one of the expensive methods of ending the marriage.

Limited Divorce

If the couple requires time to agree on child custody or in community property, they can apply for a limited divorce.

In this case, the couple cannot remarry, and if they cannot agree, property claims or child custody issues remain pending.

Default Divorce

Default divorce happens when one spouse has filed for a divorce, and the other does not appear to the court or does not respond. If your spouse is missing and you cannot contact them, you can apply for a default divorce.

