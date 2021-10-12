Ion Tuscaloosa Offers Student Apartments Near the University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Ion Tuscaloosa is pleased to announce they offer student apartments near the University of Alabama. Students live in a comfortable, luxury apartment with convenient access to the nearby campus.

At Ion Tuscaloosa, students can choose from various floor plans, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments, allowing students to live with their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching service. Several layouts are available for some apartment sizes. Rent includes Internet access, a $30 monthly allowance per person for electricity, water and sewer, in-unit laundry, and all furnishings. It’s an affordable way to enjoy off-campus housing.

Students residing at Ion Tuscaloosa can take advantage of various community amenities, including a resort-style swimming pool, expansive outdoor lounge, a hammock pavilion, state-of-the-art gym, and more. The complex hosts social events throughout the year for residents and their friends. Their goal is to create an enjoyable way of life for college students.

Anyone interested in learning about the student apartments near the University of Alabama can find out more by visiting the Ion Tuscaloosa website or by calling 1-205-392-8000.

About Ion Tuscaloosa: Ion Tuscaloosa is an off-campus apartment complex serving students attending the University of Alabama. The per-person rental rate ensures students don’t have to worry about roommates who can’t pay their rent. Students enjoy a better quality of life while remaining close to campus.

Company: Ion Tuscaloosa

Address: 1418 10th Avenue

City: Tuscaloosa

State: AL

Zip code: 35401

Telephone number: 1-205-392-8000