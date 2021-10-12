Lark Chapel Hill Offers Comfortable Student Housing Options

2021-10-12

Chapel Hill, North Carolina, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Lark Chapel Hill is pleased to announce they offer comfortable student housing options for University of North Carolina students. They strive to make student living more enjoyable.

At Lark Chapel Hill, students can get affordable off-campus housing with various floor plans available, including one, two, three, and four-bedroom apartments. The affordable rental rate allows students to enjoy an independent lifestyle with their friends or random students through the roommate matching service. Rent for the fully furnished apartments includes Internet access, trash disposal, in-unit laundry, and water and sewer.

Students living at Lark Chapel Hill can take advantage of various amenities, including a pool with a deck, a 24-hour fitness center, basketball and volleyball courts, a poolside clubroom, and more. They strive to make student living more comfortable and enjoyable while staying close to campus for classes.

Anyone interested in learning about the comfortable student housing options can find out more by visiting the Lark Chapel Hill website or by calling 1-919-590-5000.

About Lark Chapel Hill: Lark Chapel Hill is an off-campus apartment complex close to the University of North Carolina campus. The apartment complex offers a comfortable living environment close to campus with affordable pricing. Students can enjoy all the amenities for a better quality of life.

Company: Lark Chapel Hill
Address: 602 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
City: Chapel Hill
State: North Carolina
Zip code: 27514
Telephone number: 1-919-590-5000

