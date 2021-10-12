Gel Documentation Market Worth $304 Million by 2023 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — According to the new market research report “Gel Documentation Market by Product (Instruments (Digital), Software), Light Source (Laser, LED, UV), Detection (Chemiluminescence), Application (Nucleic Acid), End User (Academic Institutes, Biotechnology Companies) – Global Forecast to 2023″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size for Gel Documentation Systems is expected to reach USD 304 million by 2023 from USD 258 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.3 %.

The major factors driving the market are growing global incidence of infectious diseases and genetic disorders and increase in funding for research & development in genomics, proteomics, and electrophoresis techniques.

The instruments segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018.

By product type, the Gel Documentation Systems Market is classified into instruments, software, and accessories. The instruments segment is estimated to command the largest market share in 2018. This growth is mainly due to the high usage of gel documentation systems in molecular biology techniques in pathology laboratories and research & development institutions. Moreover, the use of advanced techniques, such as Western blot and DNA diagnostics, has increased significantly over the last few years. This, in turn, is driving the demand for automated and advanced gel documentation instruments.

LED light source to dominate the Gel Documentation Systems Market during the forecast period

By light source, the Gel Documentation Market is segmented into laser, LED, and UV light sources. In 2018, the LED segment is estimated to account for the largest market share, due to the ease of use, low-to-moderate output, compact size, cost-effectiveness, and output that has a much wider bandwidth. Moreover, LEDs provide visual comfort to viewers, making it easy to focus on the gel plate to be analyzed. This, coupled with the energy efficiency and low maintenance & disposal costs, is expected to drive the market segment in the coming years.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market in 2018.

Based on region, the Gel Documentation Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America is estimated to account for the largest share due to the increasing research in the fields of proteomics and genomics, increasing R&D activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, the presence of a highly developed biotechnology research infrastructure, and the availability of government grants to support research activities.

