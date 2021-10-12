Redpoint Columbia Offers Upscale Student Apartments

Columbia, South Carolina, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Columbia is pleased to announce they offer upscale student apartments for students attending the University of Carolina. Students can enjoy the independent lifestyle they want within proximity to the university campus for easy access to classes and on-campus activities.

Students can choose from various floor plans at Redpoint Columbia, including two, three, and four-bedroom options. They can share apartments with their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. Each apartment comes with a private balcony or patio with contemporary furnishings throughout the apartment. Rent includes electricity, in-unit laundry, Internet access, and water.

Redpoint Columbia strives to make student life more enjoyable with various amenities available, including a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center with a climbing wall, resort-style swimming pool, grilling areas, hammock grove, and more.

Anyone interested in learning about the upscale student apartments can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Columbia website or by calling 1-803-779-4888.

About Redpoint Columbia: Redpoint Columbia is an upscale student apartment complex serving students attending the University of South Carolina. The fully furnished apartments are an affordable option for students wishing to live off-campus. With convenient access to the campus, it’s easy to attend classes and on-campus events.

