Digital Camcorders Market Analysis By Product, Component & Distribution Channel, 2025

The global Digital Camcorders Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global digital camcorders market size is expected to register revenue of USD 3.6 Billion from 2019 to 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a 10.4% CAGR in the upcoming years. This growth can be attributed to the increasing trend for capturing auspicious moments of life. Also, lower prices, ease of handling, charging and recording of the camcorders are expected to boost the market growth.

Key Players:

Canon

GoPro

JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Panasonic

Samsung

Sony

Toshiba Corporation

Vivitar Corporation

Growth Drivers:

The rising influence of video recording across family functions, domestic celebrations, festivals and get together has boosted the market demand for such products. Ease of availability, affordable price, and simple storage capacity has also fueled the market growth for such products. Moreover, the rising influence of social media to share such videos among family and friends has also increased the demand for camcorders.

The rising influence of online video lectures in the educational and research sector is also creating the demand for such products. This can be attributed to features like e-learning which increase the reach of education even to remote locations across the globe. Also, the usage of YouTube among the students and millennial for educational, interview and research purposes has been on the rise since the last few years. Thus, the digital camcorders market is expected to boost in the upcoming years.

Resolution Outlook:

Full HD (1920 x 1080) 1080p

UHD (3840 x 2160) 2160p

In 2018, the resolution segment of Full HD 1080p held the largest share of 55% across the global market. This can be attributed to the rising demand for blue ray prints for video streaming websites and televisions. It is acting as a substitute for several video formats such as 720 and 1080p thereby enhancing the video quality. This resolution is capable to capture high-quality videos that do not create a strain on eyes.

The UHD 2160p resolution segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand among the users to capture details in the recordings thereby increasing the picture quality. The clarity and visual details of this segment are finer as compared to the rest of the resolutions. This is expected to drive the market growth for digital camcorders in the upcoming years.

Distribution Channel Outlook:

Offline

Online

The segment of offline distribution channel held the largest share across the global digital camcorders market owing to the preference among the customers to physically examine the product before deciding for purchase. However, The online distribution channel of such equipment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. Doorstep delivery, hassle-free return policy and the rising influence of the internet among the younger generation is expected to drive this market growth.

Regional Outlook:

The European region is expected to witness the fastest growth with CAGR of 11.1% during the forecasted period, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to the growth in the tourism sector among the millennial across countries like France, Greece, and Italy. Most of the people prefer to carry their camcorders while touring with family and friends to capture the auspicious moments. Thus, the digital camcorders market is expected to boost in the upcoming years. Also, the projects being carried out under the educational curriculum are being conducted in natural environments. So, the usage of camcorders is on rising for recording the observations.

