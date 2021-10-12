What is the Chemistry of Melanin? and Culture Values of Africans

Cape Town, South Africa, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Nothing says Africa like a female with dark melanin-popping brown skin. But what exactly is melanin!? Is it worth the international mesmerizing and thrilling waves it’s creating? The easy answer is found in the chemistry of melanin, and it is a beneficiary! Melanin is a chemical pigment produced by skin cells known as melanocytes. Let us know the History of Africa Melanin.

Melanin has the chemical formula C18H10N2O4, which consists of Oxygen, Hydrogen, and Nitrogen and has a molecular mass of 318g/mol. Melanin is the pigment that gives skin its color, keeps it alive, and protects it from skin cancer. The darker you are, the more melanin you have. Melanin deficiency causes albinism and vitiligo.

Melanin and Melanin Popping is a popular word and reality that has made its way into mainstream entertainment and popular culture. On social media, the Melanin-Popping hashtags would almost cover an ocean. The huge celebration of melanin seems to magically dawn on the entire universe, as it should have because melanin and melanin-loaded individuals had been stigmatized and made to feel shameful for years when they should never have been.

Melanin is a biological miracle and a protective blessing from nature that is responsible for much of human skin color, particularly dark skin. And only Africa is associated with beautiful dark skin! Nothing speaks Africa like a dark brown skin female with a lot of pigment. But what exactly is melanin, and is it worth all of the hype, and is it worth the international mesmerizing and thrilling waves it's making?

The simple answer can be found in the chemistry of melanin, and it’s a firm positive! Melanin is a substance produced by melanocytes, which are skin cells. Melanin is a naturally occurring pigment that can be found in hair follicles, eyes, the epidermis (the lowest layer of the skin), and other essential organs of most organisms. It does not exist solely in the skin. Melanin is made up of chemical composition of carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen. Melanin has the chemical formula C18H10N2O4, which gives it a molecular weight of 318 grams per mole (g/mol).

Melanin is made up of about 200 distinct atoms in a three-dimensional configuration. Melanin is a charged life molecule, and its lack or shortage in the body can result in significant skin disorders like albinism, an autosomal recessive gene, or vitiligo.

Melanin is produced in the body by Melanogenesis, a multistage chemical process. Melanogenesis refers to the chemical reactions and biosynthetic pathways that result in the release of melanin into a specialized set of cells called keratinocytes and melanocytes when the oxidation of the amino acid tyrosine is followed by polymerization. Melanin is synthesized and then stored in the melanosomes, a body within the melanocytes. Melanin comes in a variety of spectrums, but eumelanin, or "good melanin," is the most common. Melanin is one of the most significant, if not the most important, determinants of skin color. A higher level of melanin results in a darker, more brown skin color, whereas a lower level of melanin results in lighter skin.

The more melanin you have, the darker you are, and the less melanin you have, the lighter you are; this explains how the African skin glows with melanin. The level of chemical reaction and activeness of an individual’s melanocytes determine the difference in skin color caused by melanin content. Melanocytes in some persons are more active than others, resulting in higher melanin production. Another achievement of African melanin is its capacity to shield human skin from harmful ultraviolet rays (UV rays) emitted by the sun.

These are only a few of the many reasons why Blacks have distinct nutritional, medical, and dietary records and requirements. Because of Africa's discovery of the magical chemistry of Melanin, the perspective on skin tones, particularly from an international one, has been rebuilt. Africans have decided to highlight and celebrate their understanding of the powers and worth of Melanin, which is abundant in African dark skin. It is a source of pride since the African hue, in all of its shades, is stunning and deserves to be celebrated every day!