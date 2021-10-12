The Eclectic Chic Boutique Is All Set To Takeover Spooky Season With Their Halloween Collection

Essex County, New Jersey, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Spooky season has arrived, which means cooler weather, creative costumes, Halloween parties, and lots of candy. People all across the U.S are ready to celebrate the spooky season in full spirit.

Citizens are eager to get creative with their Halloween decorations and are on the lookout for unique and affordable items. This is where The Electic Chic Boutique comes in. The boutique offers a virtual platform to shop for Halloween items like decorations and greeting cards. What sets this Montclair-based boutique apart is that they have something for everyone.

Kristen Zachares initiated The Eclectic Chic Boutique in February 2017. Its sole purpose was to help local artists by promoting their work, which is why it’s been a successful venture during the pandemic. She has helped the local artists in Montclair build their brand, expand outreach, and helped them grow even when the world was shutting down by giving them a platform to showcase their talent and skills.

Speaking about their Halloween collection, a representative said, “After so long, we can see the citizens back in the holiday spirit, thanks to the ease in lockdown restrictions and vaccinations. With Halloween soon approaching, we have put forward some unique and creative items that are perfect for getting in the holiday spirit. We want people to celebrate Halloween like never before by sending out greeting cards, organizing Halloween parties, or simply going trick or treating with their friends and family. We also aim to promote the work of our local artists through our latest collection.”

In addition to their Halloween collection, the gift store in Essex offers handmade, locally sourced small-batch goods produced by local artisans. The boutique has a huge selection of artisan jewelry, clothing, gourmet food items, bath and body options, and hair accessories made from the finest materials.

About the Company

The Eclectic Chic Boutique is a collective initiative of over 30 artists from New Jersey to connect artists, artisans, and creative entrepreneurs to customers. They stock handmade, locally sourced small-batch goods that are one-of-a-kind. The company focuses on diversity and nature without compromising on the quality of its products. Their gift and specialty shop in Montclair, Essex, features artisan jewelry, gourmet food items, clothing, bath and body options, CBD products, and hair accessories. It was voted best gift shop in Essex in 2019.

