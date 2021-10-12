Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Outlook to 2022: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Jose, California , USA, Oct 12, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global blood pressure monitoring devices market is expected to value USD 2.0 billion by 2022. The blood pressure monitoring device industry is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing occurrence of chronic diseases, changing food patterns, significant adoption of home-based monitoring systems, and ease of use for these devices. Blood pressure monitoring devices are responsible for monitoring number of parameters similar to arterial blood pressure, heartbeat rate, blood flow rate, pulse-oximetry, and concentration or partial pressure of carbon dioxide.

Request a Sample Copy of Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market/request-sample

Globally, the blood pressure monitoring device market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 11.0% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market. Healthcare professionals such as physicians and clinicians are preferring blood pressure monitoring devices over the traditional systems. Furthermore, large number of awareness initiatives by local governments are creating substantial increase in opportunities for market players in the recent years. However, strict laws and guidelines adopted by regional governments and lack of highly skilled professionals are restricting the market growth.

Changing lifestyle and eating habits since last few decades have steered rising occurrence cardio-vascular diseases among young as well as elderly population. High-calorie diet and lesser physical exercises are contributing to number incidences of cardio-vascular diseases such as arteriosclerosis and high blood pressure. The common factors such as pollution with the growing industrialization and urbanization, are contributing to the respirational disorder, attributing to the demand blood pressure monitoring devices.

The blood pressure monitoring device industry is broadly categorized into five major segments based on the product type such as sphygmomanometer, automated blood pressure monitor, ambulatory blood pressure monitor, blood pressure transducers and blood pressure instrument accessories. The sphygmomanometer is considered as one of the fastest growing segment in the blood pressure monitoring devices market with substantial revenue generation in the last few years.

Growing popularity of the segment is attributed to the sphygmomanometer their broad range of applications and associated benefits. The automated blood pressure monitor segment has also witnessed substantial growth owing to the growing demand for faster & accurate diagnostics and the need for preventive treatments.

Top Players Analysis covered in these report

GE Healthcare

Welch Allyn

SunTech Medical

GF Health Products

Spacelabs Healthcare

Omron Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Rossmax International

Access Blood Pressure Monitoring Devices Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/blood-pressure-monitoring-devices-market

The blood pressure monitoring devices industry is divided by region as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in healthcare sector, increase in the number of research & development activities in the region and existence of well-established medical facilities in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the blood pressure monitoring device market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing healthcare expenditure, growing awareness among general population, rising disposable income, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com