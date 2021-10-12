Cell Dissociation Market worth $561 million – Growth Factors Analysis And Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

MarketsandMarkets Research Report’s View on Revenue Impact?

The Global Cell Dissociation Market size is projected to reach USD 561 million by 2026 from USD 282 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

Factors Responsible for Growth and In-Depth Analysis?

The Growth of Cell Dissociation Market is driven mainly by increasing prevalence of cell based research, the increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The Key players in the bio-pharmaceutical industry are focusing on R&D in various therapeutic areas to introduce new drugs in the market. For this, these companies are investing heavily in various research activities such as clinical trials, efficacy studies, and toxicity studies. The majority of these studies require tissue dissociation products in order to isolate cells from primary tissues.

Leading Key Players and Analysis:

Some of the major players operating in Cell Dissociation Market are Thermo Fishers Scientific(US), Merck KgaA (Germany), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), and Becton, Dickinson and Company (US). In 2020, Thermo Fishers Scientific held the leading position in the market. The company has a strong geographic presence across the US, Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa, & the Americas. Moreover, the company’s strong brand recognition and comprehensive product portfolio in the market is its key strength. Merck KgaA held the second position in the market in 2020.

Thermo Fishers Scientific (US) held the leading position in the cell dissociation market (Enzymatic dissociation products and Non-Enzymatic dissociation products) in 2021. Thermo Fishers Scientific Healthcare offers an exhaustive product portfolio consisting of various cell dissociation products. The company believes in both organic and inorganic growth for enhancing its market position such product launches, and partnership. For instance, in 2020, Thermo Fishers Scientific Collaborated with Symphogen (Denmark) to Extended its strategic collaboration with Symphogen to advance biopharmaceutical discovery and development. Thermo Fisher Scientific Acquired QIAGEN N.V. (Germany) to expand its Specialty Diagnostics portfolio.

Geographical Analysis in Detailed?

The cell dissociation market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can primarily be attributed to the increasing research in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and the strong presence of major market players in this region.

Industry Segmentation:

Enzymatic dissociation products accounted for the larger share of the cell dissociation market in 2020

Based on the product, segmented Enzymatic dissociation products, Non-Enzymatic dissociation products and instruments. In 2020, the Enzymatic dissociation products segment accounted for the larger share of the cell dissociation market. The large share of this segment can be attributed increasing incidence of cell based research.

The connective tissue segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on the tissue, Segmented into connective tissues, epethilial tissues and other tissues (skeletal, muscles tissues). The connective tissues segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. The increasing incidence attributed to cell based research and development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

The tissue dissociation segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020

Based on type, the cell dissociation market is segmented into tissue dissociation and cell detachment solution. The tissue dissociation solution segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Increasing research and development expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries drives segment growth.

