Sleep Apnea Devices Market – Global Industry Growth & Future Forecasts – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

According to the new market research report, “Sleep Apnea Devices Market by Type,Therapeutic (PAP (CPAP, APAP, BPAP) Facial Interfaces,Oral Appliances, Accessories), Diagnostic (PSG, Oximeter, Actigraphy Systems), End User (Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals, Home Care Settings) – Global Forecasts to 2026″, The global Sleep Apnea Devices Market is projected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2026 from USD 7.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

This study involved four major activities in estimating the current size of the sleep apnea devices market. Exhaustive secondary research was carried out to collect information on the market, its peer markets, and its parent market. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. After that, market breakdown and data triangulation procedures were used to estimate the market size of segments and subsegments.

The multi-vendor OEMs segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

Based on service provider, the medical equipment maintenance market has been segmented into multi-vendor OEMs, single-vendor OEMs, ISOs, and in-house maintenance. Significant market growth and a large share of the multi-vendor OEMs segment can primarily be attributed as large number of healthcare providers opt for maintenance services offered by OEMs owing to their service quality, wide geographic presence, strong technical expertise, and easy access to spare parts (resulting in reduced downtime). Also, multi-vendor service contracts eliminate the complexity of dealing with multiple OEMs and external suppliers.

Secondary Research:

Secondary research was used mainly to identify and collect information for the extensive, technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the sleep apnea devices market. The secondary sources used for this study include American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM), American Association of Sleep Technologists (AAST), American Sleep Apnea Association (ASAA), American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine (ABDSM), National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), National Institutes of Health (NIH), Canadian Sleep Society (CSS), Canadian Society of Respiratory Therapists (CSRT), Canadian Sleep & Circadian Network, and British Lung Foundation (BLF).

The data sources for Europe included the European Sleep Research Society (ESRS). For the Asia Pacific region, Sleep Diagnosis and Therapy (China), Global Times (China), Australasian Sleep Association (ASA), and SNORE Australia, Annual Reports, SEC Filings, Investor Presentations, and Press Releases of Key Players, White Papers, Journals/Magazines, and News Articles SEC Filings, Annual Reports, Expert Interviews, and MarketsandMarkets Analysis. These sources were also used to obtain key information about major players, market classification, and segmentation according to industry trends, regional/country-level markets, market developments, and technology perspectives.

Both top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the total size of the sleep apnea devices market. These methods were also used extensively to estimate the size of various subsegments in the market. The research methodology used to estimate the market size includes the following:

# The key players in the industry and market have been identified through extensive secondary research

# The revenues generated from the sleep apnea devices business of leading players have been determined through primary and secondary research

# All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources

