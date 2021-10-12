Impact of Existing and Emerging Stand-Up on Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global pressure sensitive adhesives market size is estimated to grow from USD 9.5 billion in 2020 to USD 12.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Growing use of pressure sensitive adhesives in tapes and labels coupled with increasing demand from AOAC owing to growth of the packaging industry is expected to help the market grow.

Pressure sensitive adhesives can be manufactured by different manufacturing technologies depending on their applications. The different technologies include water-based PSA, solvent-based PSA, hot-melt PSA, and radiation-cured PSA that are commonly used in the PSA industry. Water-based technology dominates the pressure sensitive adhesives market due to the eco-friendliness associated with it. Solvent-based PSAs have handling issues associated with them, whereas hot-melt and radiation-based methods are used when solvent-based processes have to be avoided for greater flexibility.

Request Report Sample @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=1135

The demand for pressure sensitive adhesives has increased in a wide range of applications, such as tapes, labels, and graphics. PSA tapes are of various types based on the technological developments and requirements of the application, namely, single-coated, double-coated, reinforced, and unsupported. Single-coated PSA tapes have adhesives applied to only one side of the backing. Double-coated PSA tapes have adhesive applied to both sides of the backing. PSA labels are self-adhesive labels that are suitable for high-speed applications. Paper, film, and foil can be used as the primary label material and can be used with a wide range of inks. Since PSA labels do not require any heat, solvent, or water to activate, it only takes light or moderate pressure to apply or stick them to a product surface

In terms of chemistry, acrylic PSA is the most popular and holds a significant share of the market. It is widely used in packaging, automotive, medical, and other end-use industries. Acrylic PSA is highly preferred in these industries due to its long-term aging, environmental resistance, moderate cost, and excellent physical properties, such as tack, peel adhesion, high cohesion; resistance to UV, chemical, and humidity and various others. Silicone PSA is expected to gain popularity over the forecast period. Silicone PSAs consist of silicone polymers and are widely used in specific industrial applications, such as medical, solar & wind energy, heavy machinery and aerospace. It is used in the form of masking tapes, process tapes, and high-performance insulation laminates. The consumer goods industry is a huge market for silicone PSAs. These adhesives can maintain adhesion over a larger temperature range and possess ability to adhere to difficult surfaces.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1135

Water-based PSA is the most commonly used technology in the pressure sensitive adhesives market due to their environmental-friendly nature, low cost, safety, and less number of steps in manufacturing. They also cater to a wide range of applications and end-use industries. These PSAs provide equally good performance as that of the solvent-based PSAs while not compromising with safety and environmental issues. Hot-melt technology is gaining popularity and is expected to hold a significant share of the market over the next few years.

They show very good adhesion to substrates and possess good coat-ability and do not have to be dried. They also adhere well to dissimilar surfaces without much pressure. These factors have helped increase its demand over the past few years and is expected to continue over the forecast period

In terms of end-use, the packaging industry is the largest consumer of pressure sensitive adhesives due to the expanding packaging industry. This is due to the role it plays in logistics. Moreover, the need to create consumer appeal gives opportunities to make the packaging attractive. Increasing E-commerce has also stimulated the growth of the packaging industry due to safety and durability needs during transport and delivery. This has surged the growth of pressure sensitive adhesives in the packaging industry. Over the forecast period the demand for pressure sensitive adhesives will increase significantly The current outbreak of COVID-19 has created a major shift in the medical industry for respiration support devices, masks, gloves, personal protective equipment applications, and other products. There is considerable growth in the demand for adhesives and techniques, such as adhesive dispensing systems and others.

Speak to our Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=1135

In terms of region, the pressure sensitive adhesives market has been segmented into five regions, namely, APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Market conditions of the developed economies, such as the US, Germany, the UK, France, and Japan, have reached the maturity stage of the market life cycle. In order to ward off threats, including falling sales, most companies are turning to regions that can offer them a sustained demand. Due to the increased demand on the domestic front, rising income levels, and easy access to resources, APAC has emerged to become the leading consumer of PSA. Furthermore, South America, especially Brazil, has emerged as a key market for PSA manufacturers. Not only is the demand for PSA expected to be strong in this region, its proximity to the US is also expected to help it emerge as the key target for setting up production facilities.

Know More @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/pressure-sensitive-adhesives.asp