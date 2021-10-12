Why is Phentermine a Prescription-Based Drug?

California, Santa Clarita, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ — Among the many prescription medications, 2021 has seen weight loss drugs’ fulfilment rate of Phentermine increase by more than 35 percent, compared to 2019. The fills were driven by Phentermine under the brand name Adipex-P.

Unlike the pre-pandemic times, people have more been struggling with losing weight due to limited mobility. As life is gradually getting back to normal, people are figuring out ways to lead a healthier lifestyle.

Also, these days, patients prefer an online weight loss doctor who can prescribe or consult them for various medical issues. Similarly, those who want to know where to get a Phentermine prescription are also going online.

But, this weight loss drug is limited to people based on their condition and other factors.

For instance, if you’re obese and no matter what you do, you’re just not losing weight, you might be prescribed Phentermine. But, if your medical history includes conditions like glaucoma, hyperthyroidism, insomnia, or a myriad of other illnesses, you are not likely to get a Phentermine prescription.

Phentermine is contraindicated to several conditions:

Pregnant and nursing women

Cardiovascular disease: coronary artery disease, stroke, irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia), congestive heart failure

Anxiety, mania, psychosis, schizophrenia

Eating disorders

Drug or alcohol abuse

Adverse reaction/allergy to sympathomimetic amines or similar

People with high blood pressure, diabetes, family history of tics, kidney, or liver disease may be allowed, but under extra caution and their physician’s supervision.

While on Phentermine, patients are also advised not to consume alcohol as it interferes with the drug’s effect on the body.

If you’re wondering whether Phentermine is for you, book an appointment with Dr2bThin for a free medical weight loss consultation to find out.

The final decision is of the medical professional consulting with the patient. The final decision is he feels to whom to give and how much to give.

