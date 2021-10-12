Dr2bthin Answers Weight Loss Questions About Phentermine

California, Santa Clarita,2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —Phentermine is a popular weight-loss drug prescribed to those who struggle with losing body weight. One of the most effective ways to lose weight is by controlling what you put on your plate. So, this drug acts as an appetite suppressant that works for food lovers who like to overindulge.

According to various Phentermine 37.5 reviews, patients asked whether they could substitute their food with the drug.

That’s a big no! Dr2bThin is a California-based clinic where Phentermine is prescribed to patients, combined with a customized diet and workout plan.

Many people think Phentermine can be used in place of meals.

“Phentermine is not intended for substituting any meal. It’s supposed to be taking with breakfast, early in the morning Also, it is prescription-based, and its effects are maximized with the intake of healthy foods and moderate exercises.” says a physician at Dr2bThin, “You can’t continue with fries, burgers, pizzas, other fast foods and habits like sitting and watching the television with a bag of chips during your weight loss treatment. It’s like any other weight loss program; you’ve got to maintain a disciplined approach.”

Several patients have consulted the online weight loss doctor at this clinic and have been more curious about the drug’s effect.

How long does it take? Are the results immediate? Will I feel lighter?

“The results are based on a patient’s reaction to the drug, medical conditions, their weight, age, and so on. Are they following our advice on the foods allowed and foods restricted? Are they exercising regularly? These factors play a crucial role that can help us detect the progress of a patient’s weight loss journey.”

About us:

Anil Date’s clinic Dr2bThin is based in Southern California. He treats people suffering from weight issues, struggling with various medical illnesses and disorders. After assessing their age, weight, and medical history, he prescribes the appetite suppressant drug called Phentermine to his patients. Dr2bThin is a medical clinic with medical health professionals that help in weight loss and beauty treatments.

