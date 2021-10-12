Emerging Trends in Mist Eliminators Market

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Mist eliminator is an equipment used for gas-liquid separation and the conditioning of vapor/gas flow. In any unit operation wherein the gas-liquid streams are involved, some amount of liquid is carried away by the gas stream. To separate and collect the liquid content from the gas stream, mist eliminators are used in the unit operation. This, in turn, results in the minimization of the liquid entrainment and increases the efficiency of the operation. A mist eliminator is designed for the removal of liquid droplets ranging from the large size (>15µm) to very fine droplets (<3µm).

These eliminators are used to improve the efficiency of the unit operation, such as distillation, scrubber, evaporators, and other industrial units. Industrially, three main types of mist eliminators are used, namely, wire-mesh, vane, and fiber-bed. Mist eliminators offer several benefits—they reduce the loss of valuable chemicals, increase throughput capacity, minimize the contamination, provide equipment protection, improve product purity, require low maintenance and maintenance costs, facilitate relatively easy installation or expansion, self-cleaning, and reduce air pollution, among others.

MarketsandMarkets expects the global mist eliminators market size to grow from USD 953 million in 2020 to USD 1,159 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2025. The market for mist eliminators is segmented by type as wire-mesh, vane, fiber-bed, and others. The wire-mesh segment is projected to dominate the overall mist eliminators market during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the low cost of wire-mesh and its efficient removal of entrained liquid droplets from vapor or gas streams.

On the basis of end-user, the global mist eliminators market is categorized into oil & gas, desalination, power generation, chemical, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical & medical, textile, food & beverage, and other industries. The oil & gas segment dominated the mist eliminators market, followed by the power generation and chemical segments. Growing demand for energy, increasing dependency on fossil fuels, and growing industrialization are expected to drive the mist eliminators market during the next five years. Technological advancements in the field to control toxic emissions from plants are pushing market players to develop efficient systems.

The mist eliminators market is classified based on application as distillation tower, evaporators, knockout drum, scrubber, and others. The mist eliminators market, by application, was dominated by the distillation tower segment, followed by the evaporator segment in 2019. This can be attributed to the stringent emission regulations in the petrochemical and oil & gas industry, driving the demand for mist eliminators in new and existing industrial plants.

The mist eliminators market is studied for five regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2019, in terms of both value and volume.

