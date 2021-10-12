Polypropylene Catalyst Market worth $2.5 billion by 2025 : APAC accounted for the largest share

CITY, Country, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Polypropylene Catalyst Market by Type (Ziegler Natta, Metallocene and Others), Manufacturing Process (Bulk Phase Process, Gas Phase Process and Others), Region – Global Forecast to 2025“,The global polypropylene catalyst market size is estimated to be USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion, by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.9%. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing production of polypropylene and growing R&D activities to develop new specialty polypropylene.

“Ziegler Natta segment is the largest catalyst type in the overall polypropylene catalyst market.”

The Ziegler Natta type segment is projected to be the largest between 2020 and 2025 due to its properties, such as to produce polypropylene that have long isotactic sequences, that results in high crystallinity of the products and also due to its lower cost than others.

“Gas-phase process is projected to be the fastest-growing manufacturing process in the overall polypropylene catalyst market.”

The gas phase process segment is projected to register the fastest growth between 2020 and 2025 due to its growing adoption by various polypropylene manufacturers globally. The gas phase process segment will be driven because it is cost effective and offers high isotacticity of the polypropylene molecule.

“APAC accounted for the largest share in the polypropylene catalyst market.”

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for polypropylene catalyst . China is estimated to be the leading market for polypropylene catalyst in APAC. India, Japan, and South Korea are other major countries contributing to the growth of the polypropylene catalyst market in the region. The growing polypropylene demand from industries such as automotive, packaging and consumer electronics is leading countries in this region to increase their production capacities which will drive the market for polypropylene catalyst during the forecast period.

The key companies profiled in the Polypropylene Catalyst market report are LyondellBasell Industries (the Netherlands), W.R. Grace & Co. (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Evonik (Germany), INEOS (UK), Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan), China Petrochemical Corporation (China), Japan Polypropylene Corporation (Japan), Evonik (Germany), and TOHO Titanium (Japan), and Mitsui Chemicals (Japan).

