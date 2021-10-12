Polypropylene Catalyst Market worth $2.5 billion by 2025 : APAC accounted for the largest share

The report “Polypropylene Catalyst Market by Type (Ziegler Natta, Metallocene and Others),  Manufacturing Process (Bulk Phase Process, Gas Phase Process and Others), Region – Global Forecast to 2025“,The global polypropylene catalyst market size is estimated to be USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 2.5 billion, by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.9%. The growth of the market is attributed to the increasing production of polypropylene and growing R&D activities to develop new specialty polypropylene.

Ziegler Natta segment is the largest catalyst type in the overall polypropylene catalyst market.”

The Ziegler Natta type segment is projected to be the largest between 2020 and 2025 due to its properties, such as to produce polypropylene that have long isotactic sequences, that results in high crystallinity of the products and also due to its lower cost than others.

“Gas-phase process is projected to be the fastest-growing manufacturing process in the overall polypropylene catalyst market.”

The gas phase process segment is projected to register the fastest growth between 2020 and 2025 due to its growing adoption by various polypropylene manufacturers globally. The gas phase process segment will be driven because it is cost effective and offers high isotacticity of the polypropylene molecule.

“APAC accounted for the largest share in the polypropylene catalyst market.”

APAC is estimated to be the largest market for polypropylene catalyst . China is estimated to be the leading market for polypropylene catalyst in APAC. India, Japan, and South Korea are other major countries contributing to the growth of the polypropylene catalyst market in the region. The growing polypropylene demand from industries such as automotive, packaging and consumer electronics is leading countries in this region to increase their production capacities which will drive the market for polypropylene catalyst during the forecast period.

The key companies profiled in the Polypropylene Catalyst market report are  LyondellBasell Industries (the Netherlands), W.R. Grace & Co. (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Evonik (Germany), INEOS (UK), Sumitomo Chemicals (Japan), China Petrochemical Corporation (China), Japan Polypropylene Corporation (Japan), Evonik (Germany), and TOHO Titanium (Japan), and Mitsui Chemicals (Japan).

COVD-19 impact on the polypropylene catalyst market:

The polypropylene catalyst market is impacted by the COVID 19, due to the disruption in the polypropylene  industry globally:

  • The demand for polypropylene catalyst has declined in Q1 & Q2 in 2020 and is expected to register a decline in 2020 due to weak demand for polypropylene from the end-use industries, such as automobiles, construction and home appliances. The demand for polypropylene in the food packaging and medical applications have increased during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the surge in the demand is inadequate to offset the sharp decline in the automobile and home appliance applications. It is estimated that the demand for polypropylene could fall by 15% in 2020. This fall in the demand for polypropylene translates to lower demand for polypropylene catalyst during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • In addition to, the oil price fall, earlier in 2020, COVID-19 also dragged down the prices of polypropylene due to a drop in demand from end-use industries, hence impacting the market of polypropylene catalyst.
  • The polypropylene demand in the medical application has increased as the COVID-19 cases increased. Polypropylene fibers are a key component in the N95 masks and the demand for masks has surged in most affected countries. The polypropylene demand in food packaging also increased with the both take-away orders from restaurants and from store items increased. The stockpiling of necessary items in countries, such as the US, and the UK and other European countries also were key factors leading to the increase in the demand for polypropylene in packaging application. It is expected that the demand for polypropylene will return to normal by 2021.
  • APAC is the least affected due to COVID-19 with regard to demand of polypropylene. The COVID-19 pandemic had crippled the healthcare sectors of many developed countries; these countries were falling short of medical supplies required to tackle the pandemic. China opened its economy in March when the pandemic started spreading widely in other countries. The country had a stronghold over supplies of masks, gowns, and other medical supplies. It increased its production of medical supplies, such as PPE kits and masks, to meet their increasing demand COVID-19 affected countries. The US-China geopolitical tensions and the failing quality tests of medical supplies from China led to other countries, such as India, Pakistan, and Vietnam, producing PPE kits. The surge in the production of PPE kits, gloves, and masks contributed to the increasing demand for polypropylene-based breathable films and non-woven fabrics. It is to be noted, that the demand for polypropylene breathable films in APAC is expected to register a growth of 14.6% in 2020 and reach a market size of USD 122.5 million by the end of 2020. This development in APAC has helped to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on the demand for polypropylene in 2020.

