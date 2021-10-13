High Performance Medical Plastics Market worth $1,242 million by 2026

Browse 124 market data Tables and 46 Figures spread through 209 Pages and in-depth TOC on “High Performance Medical Plastics Market by Type (FP, HPPA, PAEK, PPS, PEI), Application (Medical Supplies, Medical Equipment & Tools, Drug Delivery, Prosthesis & Implants, Therapeutic System), Region – Global Forecast to 2026”

The fluoropolymers (FP) type segment accounted for the largest share of the high performance medical plastics market in 2020.

By type, the FP segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. Various types of FP such as Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), Polyvinylidene Fluoride (PVDF), and Fluorinated Ethylene Propylene (FEP) are widely used in various applications. Surgical equipment, such as handles and grips for instrumentation, sizing trials for knee and hip replacement, fixation devices, endoscopic housings, and eyepieces, are manufactured using high performance fluoropolymers, owing to their high chemical resistance. These FPs have greater thermal stability and temperature resistance property and are, thus, widely used to manufacture parts for X-ray and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) devices. The larger share of the FP segment can be attributed to the increase in demand for PTFE and FEP in medical applications such as components of medical devices, surgical instruments, and therapeutic systems, among others.

The medical equipment & tools application segment accounted for the largest share of the high performance medical plastics market in 2020.

By application , the medical equipment & tools segment accounted for the largest share of the high performance medical plastics market in 2020. The larger market share can be attributed to the increase in demand for 3D printing high performance plastics in medical devices. This segment covers medical equipment & tools, such as components of medical devices, handles, and grips for instrumentation, sizing trials for knee and hip replacement, fixation devices, endoscopic housings, dental tools, and equipment such as key parts for dialysis machine and cardiovascular surgery that are manufactured using high performance plastics such as PEEk, PEI, PPSU, PEKK, PAI, among others.

North America region accounted for the largest share in the global high performance medical plastics market in 2020

North America accounted for the largest share of the high performance medical plastics market in 2020. The countries countries considered for the study in North America are the US, Canada, and Mexico. High performance medical plastics are used in the manufacturing of medical devices and equipment employed in the healthcare industry for surgical and procedural applications. The medical devices market in North America is highly diversified and offers a variety of products to diagnose and treat patients, ranging from medical catheters to vascular grafts and implants. Companies in North America mainly focus on the development of high-quality products using advanced technology, which mandates significant investment in R&D. New innovations, such as neuro-stimulators, stent technologies, biomarkers, robotic assistance, and implantable electronic devices in the medical device market in North America, are leading to the overall growth of the healthcare industry. The demand for high performance medical plastics is expected to increase rapidly in this region in certain application areas, such as orthopedics, medical instruments, and implants.

Solvay SA (Belgium), SABIC (UAE), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Arkema SA (France), Ensinger (Germany), Victrex PLC (UK), Rochling SE & Co. AG (Germany), Raumedic AG (Germany), The Chemours Company (US), DuPont (US), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Celanese Corporation (US), Trelleborg (Sweden) and Tekni-Plex (US), among others are the key players operating in the high performance medical plastics market.

