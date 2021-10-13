Industrial Hemp Market is Expected to Reach $26.6 billion by 2025

Chicago, 2021-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The industrial hemp market is projected to grow from USD 4.6 billion in 2019 to USD 26.6 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the industrial hemp market include increasing legalization in the cultivation of industrial hemp, functional properties of hemp seed and hemp seed oil, and their growing use in different food applications, and increase number of chronic diseases.

Key Market Players:

Major vendors in the industrial hemp market include Hempco (Canada), Ecofibre (Australia), Hemp Inc. (US), GenCanna (US), HempFlax BV (Netherlands), Konoplex Group (Russia), Hemp Oil Canada (Canada), BAFA (Germany), Hemp Poland (Poland), Dun Agro (Netherlands), Colorado Hemp Works (US), Canah International (Romania), South Hemp Tecno (Italy), Plains Industrial Hemp Processing (Canada), and MH Medical Hemp (Germany).

Market Dynamics

Driver: Functional properties of hemp seed and hemp seed oil, and their increased use in different food applications

Hemp seeds obtained from the plant “Cannabis sativa” contain only trace amounts of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). They are rich in two essential fatty acids, linoleic (omega-6) and linolenic (omega-3). They are also a rich source of vitamin E, vitamin B1, vitamin B2, vitamin B6, vitamin D, calcium, magnesium, and potassium, among others. Very few plant-based foods are a complete source of protein; hemp seeds, on the other hand, contain enough amounts of protein that can be considered as a value addition to a vegan diet. Since humans cannot produce essential fatty acids, the addition of hemp seeds could be useful to them, as they are a great source of linoleic (omega-6) and linolenic (omega-3). Additionally, they are low in saturated fats and contain no trans-fat. These are some vital factors that are expected to drive the growth of the hemp seed market in the future.

Restraint: Complex regulatory structure for the usage of industrial hemp

Companies offering hemp and hemp-derived products require compliance with different regulatory guidelines globally. While countries across the globe practice different levels of legalization for different types of hemp, the strict regulatory norms pertaining to the production and sales of industrial hemp across various states in the same country could be tedious for manufacturers and stakeholders to comply with. Additionally, the regulations associated with hemp containing cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) also remain highly varied from state to state, which further leads to complications associated with the trading of the commodity. For instance, in the US, various legal policies should be taken into consideration; these policies include licensure of growers, regulation, and certification of seeds, state-wide commissions, and legal protection of growers.

Opportunity: New product developments from industrial hemp

The increasing legalization of the cultivation of hemp is prompting the manufacturers and research institutions to develop new products from industrial hemp. Biofuel is one such application, which is expected to have significant growth potential in the upcoming years. With the rise in the prices of oil (diesel & petrol), along with the growing concerns about global warming, biofuels have been gaining popularity. Hemp seed extracts are used to produce hemp biodiesel, which can be used in any diesel operated vehicle. Furthermore, hemp can be used to make ethanol, which is currently processed from food crops like wheat and corn. This would result in increased efficiency of food production. Researchers from the University of Connecticut published a report in 2010 stating that hemp biodiesel has a high conversion efficiency of around 97%. Thus, its application as a biofuel would save much time for the production of biodiesel.

Challenge: Lack of processing facilities and planting & harvesting equipment

After the legalization of industrial hemp, in the US, the industrial hemp industry has been growing rapidly in the country, as it is one of the largest consumers of hemp-derived products. However, there has been a lack of proper planting & harvesting equipment. Air seeders that are used for planting the crop must be used with low air volume in case of hemp speed owing to their fragility.

Moreover, industry experts have also suggested that the US lacks commercial-scale processing facilities, which is among the major obstacles to the growth of the industrial hemp market in the country.

The European region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the industrial hemp market during the forecast period.

The European region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the industrial hemp market during the forecast period owing to growth in consumption of hemp seeds as food as well as their wide application in other food products such as smoothies, yogurt, cereals, and bars especially in countries such as Germany and the Netherlands. Furthermore, increasing legalization of industrial hemp in the European region in the coming years is expected to boost the industrial hemp market.