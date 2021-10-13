Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan) are the Key Players in the Halogen-Free Flame Retardant Bopet Films Market

PUNE, India, 2021-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —

The global halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market size is projected at USD 9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 13 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.5%, between 2021 and 2026. Halogen-free flame retardant BOPET (biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate) film is a versatile engineered polyester film made by stretching PET film in a longitudinal and transverse direction, and halogen additives or coatings are not used in its manufacturing. It has high electrical insulation, tensile strength, chemical, and dimensional stability, transparency, reflectivity, gas and aroma barrier properties. Most commercial BOPET films are inherently resistant to heat, chemicals, and water absorption. It is used in electronics, transportation, construction, label industries, and others.

The key players in the halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market are as Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan), DuPont Teijin Films (US), Shanghai Huzheng Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), Mainyang Prochema Commercial Co. Ltd. (China), and Teraoka Seisakusho Co. Ltd. (Japan). The halogen-free flame retardant BOPET films market report analyzes the key growth strategies adopted by the leading market players, between 2017 and 2021, which include partnership/collaboration/alliance, joint ventures, new product launch/development, expansion/investment, and mergers & acquisitions.

Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) is one of the largest integrated chemical groups, globally. The company is engaged in manufacturing, processing, and sales of fibers, films, composite materials, medical devices, industrial equipment & machinery, materials for civil engineering applications, and others. The company operates its business operations under six operating segments, namely, fibers & textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment & engineering, life science, others. The company has an extensive distribution network with a presence in 29 countries. It has 282 subsidiaries/affiliates, 102 in Japan and 180 located overseas. The company operates 64 production plants, 53 in APAC, 5 in North America, and 6 in Europe region. It has sales & distribution offices in APAC, North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan) is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and sales of performance products, healthcare products, and chemicals & polymers. On April 1, 2017, the company integrated three consolidated subsidiaries: Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Ltd., and Mitsubishi Plastics, Inc., and established Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation. The group offers polyester film products through its subsidiaries Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Inc. and Mitsubishi Chemical, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation operates through five major business segments, namely, performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care, and others. The company operates nine R&D and science & innovation centers located in Japan. The company has a strong foothold in the global market, along with 698 subsidiaries, 491 located in APAC, 135 located in Europe, 62 located in North America, 9 located in South America, and 1 located in the Middle East & Africa. It has four regional headquarters, namely, Mitsubishi Chemical America, Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Chemical Europe GmbH (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical Co., Ltd. (China), and Mitsubishi Chemical Co., Ltd. (Thailand).

